Jets Eyeing Award Winning QB, Visit Scheduled: Report

The New York Jets have set their eyes on a quarterback target ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

According to Logan B. Robinson of Nole Gameday, the green and white have scheduled a future visit with former Florida State passer Jordan Travis.

Jordan Travis has a visit scheduled with the New York Jets in a few weeks. The Raiders have also been in good contact. #Noles — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) March 21, 2024

“What’s a top-30 visit? Leading up to the draft, all 32 NFL teams are allowed to bring 30 players on individual visits to their facilities for a private meeting. A team’s top-30 visit list is for exclusive players the team is interested in drafting,” Ryan Taylor of Yahoo Sports explained.

Jets Player Is a Fan of the Visit

Jordan Travis holds multiple records at his alma mater.

According to the University website, Travis, “holds FSU career records for touchdown responsibility, total offense, quarterback rushing yards, and quarterback rushing touchdown. [He is the] only player in FSU history with more than 50 passing touchdowns and at least 12 rushing touchdowns. [Travis is the] only player in program history with three different streaks of at least 120 passes without an interception. [He is the] only player ranked in [the] top-10 on FSU’s career passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns lists. [Finally he] accounted for [a] school-record 97 total touchdowns and 10,554 yards of total offense.”

Jets defensive lineman and former FSU teammate of Travis, Jermaine Johnson, reacted to the reported visit on social media with a pair of eyes emoji.

The Jets have the top two of their depth chart secured at the quarterback position. Aaron Rodgers will be the starter and Tyrod Taylor will serve second-fiddle.

Zach Wilson is still on the roster, but he isn’t expected to be here come the season. That means the green and white has a pair of old guys and no long-term answer on the roster.

Jordan Travis Could Be the Perfect QB Prospect for the Jets

Travis was in the midst of an elite season for the Seminoles in 2023 before he went down due to injury. He had a 20 touchdown to 2 interception ratio, was completing 63.9% of his passes, and threw for 2,756 passing yards.

In addition to his passing prowess, Travis also contributed to the ground game. Travis is the only player in program history to run for 7 rushing touchdowns in four consecutive seasons. Across six seasons he registered 1,950 rushing yards.

The former FSU product is 23 years of age and he will turn 24 before the start of the 2024 season.

Travis would go much higher in the draft if he hadn’t suffered a broken leg injury during his final season in college. That could open the door for the Jets to get a steal at the QB position.

According to the folks over at NFL Draft Buzz, Travis is viewed as a “third-round pick.” New York holds the No, 72 overall pick in the third round of April’s draft.

That might be a little rich for the Jets in a QB3 role, but he could be in consideration with one of their two fourth-round selections.

New York doesn’t need a starter or a backup for 2024. If the Jets selected him, Travis could continue his rehab in a QB3 role. The Jets would have the luxury of giving the talented passer a redshirt season in the NFL.