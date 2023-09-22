Jets Rule Out Starter Ahead of Patriots Clash in Week 3

The New York Jets will be down one defensive starter against the New England Patriots in Week 3, according to head coach Robert Saleh on September 22.

“Injuries real quick,” Saleh began on Friday. “So, [safety] Tony Adams, he’ll be out, dealing with his hamstring.” The second-year DB left Week 2 early with injury, giving way to veteran Adrian Amos. After this update, it appears he’ll need more time to get himself back onto the field.

Pro Football Focus credited Amos — who’s expected to start in Week 3 with Ashtyn Davis working in when needed — with a solid 66.0 grade against the Dallas Cowboys, which included zero missed tackles and one catch allowed for a total of nine yards. He did not make any key defensive “stops” in the outing according to PFF.

The Jets HC also noted that backup offensive lineman Wes Schweitzer will be out with a concussion that was suffered in practice.

Jets LT Duane Brown Could Still Play vs. Patriots Despite Logging Zero Practices in Week 3

Next up on Saleh’s list of updates was veteran left tackle Duane Brown — who has been absent from practice all week with a hip injury.

“Duane Brown, you guys won’t see him [at practice] today,” Saleh relayed. “Still feel good about his availability for Sunday, but he’s just getting some things checked out with the doctor.”

He added that Brown is still listed as “questionable” officially, and that he’s “not worried about” his ability to perform after missing practice throughout the week based on his veteran status.

Despite Saleh’s confidence in Brown, fans and analysts immediately questioned this decision on social media. “I’d just sit Brown at this point,” Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania weighed in. “Isn’t playing well as it is and now he’s going to go out there with two injuries and no practice time? Roll with [Alijah Vera-Tucker]/[Mekhi] Becton tackle duo and [Joe] Tippmann at guard and let’s see what happens.”

Nania went on: “Whole appeal of Brown entering this year is that he’d be healthy after playing through the injury last year. Then he doesn’t come back all the way until late August and is already dealing with the same shoulder injury (not sure if it’s the same shoulder or not) plus another injury. Why are they still bothering with this, he’s 38. Move on already, he’s a backup and always was from the day they brought him in to visit.”

Most fans agreed with Nania, although some pointed out that it’s much more likely that veteran Billy Turner takes over at left tackle should Brown miss a start. Turner struggled throughout training camp and the preseason, allowing Becton to win back a starting role.

Saleh chose not to comment on his current backup plan for Brown in Week 3, joking that he’d like to keep that “a secret” for now — although he did mention that it would be “irresponsible” to start moving other players around just before the game.

Jets K Greg Zuerlein Will ‘Kick’ at Friday’s Practice

There was one final injury to speak on ahead of Week 3, starting kicker Greg Zuerlein. The Jets were without the reliable vet in Week 2, with Austin Seibert handling the duties in his place. In the end, Seibert made every kick he attempted but having said that, it would be nice to get back Zuerlein against the Patriots.

“Zuerlein’s gonna kick today,” Saleh stated on Friday, “see where he’s at.”

Everyone else that had been on the injury report leading up to September 22 is now healthy, per the NYJ head coach. We should know more about Zuerlein’s status when the final injury report is released to the public later this afternoon.

If he can’t go, Seibert would be elevated from the practice squad in his place for the second straight week vs. New England.