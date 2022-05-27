Knicks Urged to Trade for 25-Year-Old Superstar in Proposed Blockbuster Deal

For years, the New York Knicks have been searching for a franchise point guard to lead their squad. They tried with Derrick Rose (the first time around), had a brief love affair with Jeremy Lin, and brought in Kemba Walker this past offseason. Unfortunately, none of those plans worked out exactly the way New York wanted them to.

Heading into this offseason, the Knicks are still in need of a point guard. Alec Burks started at that spot for most of the year, and while he’s not a bad option, he’s more suited to fill the shooting guard role. As the Knicks begin their summer-long search, suggestions have already begun to flood in.

Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report wrote an article on May 26 titled “3 Things Every NBA Team Must Do During the 2022 Offseason.” One of his things for the Knicks is to “find a franchise point guard.” In turn, he suggested that New York attempts to trade for Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons.

I hate Ben Simmons but I think the knicks should trade for him pic.twitter.com/pe7veNV07T — Daniel🚀 (@DanielM2k2020) December 14, 2021

Simmons did not appear in a game last season, as he was involved in a season-long drama with the Philadelphia 76ers before being dealt to the Nets at the trade deadline. However, before his series of dramas and injuries, he was a DPOY candidate and perennial All-Star.

Swartz proposed the Knicks offer a package centered around their own disgruntled star and a recently-signed veteran.

Proposed Trade Lands Simmons in New York

The trade suggested by Swartz would send Julius Randle, Walker, and a pick to the Nets in exchange for Simmons. However, Swartz merely mentioned that this deal would work financially, so more pieces could be added. In his explanation, he noted the Knicks’ poor assist numbers as a reason they should inquire about Simmons.

Ben Simmons for Randle…who’s with it #Knicks — willstar (@willmatic12345) December 11, 2021

“New York finished last in assists (21.9) and potential assists (41.2) and was 28th in points created off assists per game (57.6) this season,” Swartz explained. “The Knicks should see if the Brooklyn Nets would be interested in swapping Ben Simmons for some vets and a pick (Randle and Walker works financially).”

Simmons holds career averages of 15.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists on 56.0% shooting from the field. The last Knick to average more than 7.7 assists in a season was Raymond Felton (9.0) back in 2010-11. In fact, only one Knick has averaged over seven assists since then (Elfrid Payton put up 7.2 in 2019-20).

In addition to his Simmons idea, Swartz noted that the Knicks need to pick a direction this offseason, as they are currently stuck in the middle.

‘New York Needs to Be Honest’

The Knicks went from a top-four seed in the East in 2021 to missing the postseason entirety the very next year. Randle regressed, their offseason moves didn’t pan out, and now, they have a very tough decision to make, according to Swartz.

“New York needs to be honest and decide if a core of Randle, RJ Barrett, Fournier and Derrick Rose can be the basis of a title team, or if they should prioritize player growth with Cam Reddish, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes and Miles McBride,” Swartz wrote.

Knicks drafted Mitchell Robinson, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Quentin Grimes, Deuce McBride, & Jericho Sims 🔥 i’m not complaining about buts & what ifs — mo (@mo77985514) March 31, 2022

The best part about a deal for Simmons is that he fits both timelines. At 25 years old, he would be able to help the Knicks compete right now, but he’s also young enough to build around for the future. The question is, are the Knicks willing to take the risk?