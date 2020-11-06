Eagles Draft ‘Elite, Physical’ Notre Dame LB in Eye-Opening Mock

It’s way too early to predict where the Eagles might be picking in April’s draft, let alone whom they might be picking. But it’s the bye week so let’s give it a gander. Philadelphia’s projected draft position is 18.6, per ESPN. There is bound to be a very good linebacker available there.

The Draft Network’s Joe Marino updated his most recent 2021 Mock NFL Draft and tabbed Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to Philly at No. 19. The 6-foot-2, 216-pounder played the “rover” outside linebacker spot for the Fightin’ Irish last year while drawing comparisons to Ravens rookie Patrick Queen. He is considered a Top-20 talent after recording 106 total tackles (19.5 for loss), 6.5 sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles and four pass deflections in 19 games.

Marino thinks he can elevate the second level of the Eagles’ defense, with his elite range and physical brand of football:

Philadelphia is learning a hard lesson this year in that linebackers are actually important. Owusu-Koramoah is an exceptional coverage linebacker with elite range and he plays a physical brand of football. He can help elevate the second level of the Eagles defense that is currently gambling with replacement-level players that offenses are exploiting.

S/LB with size, speed, athleticism, ball skills Big reason why I expected Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to be one of the biggest Draft risers through the 2020 season pic.twitter.com/zviN9Ff5T4 — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) October 24, 2020

Alabama’s Dylan Moses Player to Watch

Josh Edwards of CBS Sports pegged Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses going to the Eagles at pick No. 20 in his latest mock draft. Moses, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2019, has racked up 162 total tackles (20.5 for loss) and six sacks in 29 games.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder has been called a “tall, rangy athlete,” per NFL.com, who excels both at stopping the run and in coverage against tight ends. He has been described as similar to the Jaguars’ Myles Jack.

The Eagles were quiet at the NFL Trade Deadline, which means that they still need help at the linebacker position. Dylan Moses is one of the best prospects available, let alone at the linebacker position.

Dylan Moses RIPS the ball away in the end zone for the interception 💪 pic.twitter.com/Vg9wxG1zH1 — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 1, 2020

Do Eagles Feel Good About Current LBs?

It’s tough to say exactly where the Eagles stand on their current group of linebackers. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has constantly defended his young players while dismissing the notion the organization doesn’t value the position.

To be fair, second-year linebacker T.J. Edwards looks like a star in the making and former CFL stud Alex Singleton has risen to the occasion. They stood pat at the trade deadline and may feel comfortable with the guys on the roster. The Eagles also invested a third-rounder (Davion Taylor) and sixth-rounder (Shaun Bradley).

“Every position is a priority for us. I mean, every position is important on the field,” Schwartz told reporters on Oct. 13. “And I disagree that we haven’t spent resources on it. I mean, you mentioned some of those guys we’ve had. We pay free agent money to guys like Nigel [Bradham]. This year, we put some draft picks in there. We have the guys that we have. We’re going to work hard to put those guys in good position. But I don’t think from anyone’s standpoint it’s not a priority for us.”

