Arizona Cardinals Get ‘Movement’ on Michael Wilson Extension Talks: Report

Michael Wilson extension talks have dominated the Arizona Cardinals‘ offseason. However, it appears that story could come to a happy end soon. ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss reports there is movement on Wilson extension talks, and it could come down in the next day or so.

That means despite all the talk of the two sides not being close, a deal will come to fruition. Terms will likely be disclosed in the future, once the Cardinals and Wilson come to an agreement.

Wilson, 26, is coming off a breakout 2026 season. In 17 games, he logged 78 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns. After only breaking 50 yards once in his first nine games, he recorded at least 50 yards in seven of his final eight.

The 2023 third-rounder became eligible to renegotiate his contract this offseason. That’s a right granted to drafted players with three seasons in the league. Wilson was in the final season of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie deal.

Cardinals Get Movement on Michael Wilson Extension Talks

Michael Wilson had been an extension candidate after his first 1,000-yard season. That had been one of the main priorities for the Cardinals in the offseason.

Despite mutual interest, the two sides remained far apart. Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort continued to express interest in getting a deal done with Wilson on August 11.

However, Weinfuss cautioned that Ossenfort expressed similar language during Jacoby Brissett’s holdout. Like with Brissett, the team eventually worked out a successful deal for both sides. Perhaps the deadline of the regular season starting spurred that recent movement.

Despite the breakout, there hadn’t been much movement on extension talks. A report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested that Wilson would test the open market after the season. But it appears that scenario will no longer come to pass.

Michael Wilson on HC Mike LaFleur

The Cardinals changed head coaches in the offseason, ultimately turning to Mike LaFleur. LaFleur was a former receivers coach with the San Francisco 49ers before becoming an offensive coordinator.

Michael Wilson spoke about what it’s like to play under the 39-year-old coach.

“In team meetings, most head coaches I’ve been with won’t call out receivers on certain things,” Wilson told Zachary Gershman. “Everything catches his eye, which is good, I like it.”

His teammate, Marvin Harrison Jr., called LaFleur a wide receiver’s dream of a head coach.

The main story will be how the Cardinals intend to run their offense through the receiver position. LaFleur has said that Wilson will take on more of the Puka Nacua role. That could mean a lot of pre-snap motion and catch balls over the middle of the field.

Wilson only saw the field on the Cardinals’ opening drive against the Las Vegas Raiders. He caught two passes, one of them going for 18 yards to convert a 3rd & 11. The drive finished with a touchdown on a great pass from Jacoby Brissett to Harrison.