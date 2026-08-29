Arizona Cardinals’ Final 53-Man Roster Projection Comes With Surprise Decisions

The Arizona Cardinals are facing several crucial roster decisions ahead of the 6 P.M. EST Sunday deadline.

Arizona and first-year head coach Mike LaFleur are finalizing what should be an intriguing roster. However, there are some decision that might prove to be controversial from within the fanbase. This is typical for any NFL franchise, but Arizona’s roster crunch feels particularly brutal at the moment.

Follow our 53-man projection below, where each position is explored.

Arizona’s Offense Personnel Projection

Quarterback (3)

Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew II, Carson Beck

This is a straightforward projection. Brissett is the starting player, while Minshew will likely be the backup (for now). Beck is unlikely to begin the season on injured reserve, but will have to wait to see game action.

Expect Kedon Slovis to stick onto the practice squad if another team doesn’t claim him off waivers.

Skill Positions

Running Back (4)

Jeremiyah Love, Tyler Allgeier, James Conner, Bam Knight

Love will be on the active roster to begin the season – regardless if he is active week one or not. Conner is a major question himself, as he is still working his way back from a serious leg injury. Conner beginning the year on an injury designation list opens the door for someone else to sneak onto the active roster.

Wide Receiver (6)

Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson, Kendrick Bourne, Reggie Virgil, Jalen Brooks, Devin Duvernay

Harrison, Wilson, and Bourne are no-brainers to make the roster as the designated starting players. This means that multiple players are competing for three spots on the team. Duvernay is a strong bet to make the 53-man due to his special teams prowess. Brooks is one of the breakout players in camp, so betting on him feels safe.

This means the final spot likely comes down to Virgil – a fifth round pick out of Texas Tech in April – or Simi Fehoko. Fehoko made an impressive statement with a two-touchdown performance against Green Bay, but he seems to be a safer bet to land on Arizona’s practice squad.

Tight End (3)

Trey McBride, Elijah Higgins, Teagan Quitoriano

McBride and Higgins are shoe-ins. Quitoriano makes the roster by virtue of third-year Tip Reiman starting the year recovering from a serious injury. Expect Reiman to make a return to the lineup once he is fully recovered, and expect the physical TE to return with an emphatic statement.

Trenches

Offensive Line (9)

Paris Johnson Jr., Isaac Seumalo, Hjalte Froholdt, Isaiah Adams, Elijah Wilkinson, Josh Fryar, Jon Gaines II, Hayden Conner, Jayden Williams

Cardinals’ Defense Personnel Projection

Defensive Line (6)

Darius Robinson, Dante Stills, Walter Nolen III, Roy Lopez, Andrew Billings, L.J. Collier

This is one of the more straightforward position cutdowns on Arizona’s radar. This is the group that will go into the season on the active roster. Expect Nolen to breakout into stardom this season, as the first-round pick is fully healthy heading into week one.

Outside Linebacker (5)

Josh Sweat, Zaven Collins, B.J. Ojulari, Baron Browning, Jordan Burch

Ojulari is the surprise here, as many are projecting Eku Leota to earn the final spot. In this case, Arizona sees too much promise in the 2023 second-round pick to let go.

Cornerback (6)

Will Johnson, Garrett Williams, Denzel Burke, Max Melton, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Kei’Trel Clark

The first four players here are locks to make the roster. The final spot is between Clark, Murphy-Bunting and the third-year Elijah Jones. Clark becomes a surprise addition to Arizona’s roster, beating out Jones for the final spot at corner.

Safety (4)

Budda Baker, Dadrion “Rabbit” Taylor-Demerson, Andrew Wingard, Kitan Crawford

This is one of the strongest position groups that Arizona has to offer. Nothing to worry about here, even in light of Arizona allowing Jalen Thompson to depart to the Dallas Cowboys. Baker is one of the most established stars in the NFL, and isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Taylor-Demerson is a player that Arizona truly believes in, and is only improving.

Special Teams

Kicker (1)

Chad Ryland

Punter (1)

Blake Gillikin

Gillikin’s week one status isn’t solid quite yet, as he is working his way back from a groin injury. Stay tuned on how the roster is shaping up at punter in lieu of this over the next two weeks, as punter will be a crucial spot for the Cardinals in 2026.

Long Snapper (1)

Casey Kreiter

Arizona’s regular season is opening up against the Los Angeles Chargers on September 13. This is a prime opportunity for the Cardinals to make a statement, as LaFleur’s team appears more prepared to stand out offensively.