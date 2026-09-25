Cardinals Receive Bills Trade Pitch They Can’t Ignore for Marvin Harrison Jr.

The idea of Marvin Harrison Jr. landing on the trade block by Week 3 felt unthinkable when the season started. But then, ESPN’s Dan Graziano dropped an update on Harrison Jr., and the rumor mill started working overtime for potential landing spots.

“Execs around the league are wondering whether the Arizona Cardinals could explore trading 2024 No. 4 pick Marvin Harrison Jr. ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline,” Graziano wrote.

That alone was enough to spark the discussion on potential landing spots for the Cardinals wide receiver, and the latest one from Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton has the Buffalo Bills as one.

Does Marvin Harrison Jr. to Bills Make Sense?

Most of the Super Bowl predictions have the Buffalo Bills as the Super Bowl favorite this season with the current roster they have. So, do they really need another wide receiver?

They already have a logjam in receiving corps with DJ Moore, Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman, and Joshua Palmer, and rookie fourth-rounder Skyler Bell. Adding another player just to tighten the competition wouldn’t make sense.

Moton explains how it would.

“Still, with a Josh Allen-led offense, the Bills can make a work with the addition of another wideout,” Moton writes. “In March, Bills general manager Brandon Beane traded a 2026 second-round pick to the Chicago Bears for Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick. Keep in mind that Moore turned 29 in April and is coming off a down year, logging career lows in catches (50) and receiving yards (682) last season.”

“Beane may be willing to offer the best trade package for Harrison, a 24-year-old receiver who hasn’t reached his peak. The Bills can exercise the fifth-year option on his rookie deal to keep him under team control for two more years while they figure out where he fits in their offense.”

Arizona Cardinals Pulling the Trigger a Long Shot, But Still a Possibility

Whether Beane would actually pull the trigger comes down to how they view the upside versus the ledger sheet. Moton says they have plenty of that in Harrison Jr.

Unless Keon Coleman breaks out this year, Harrison can be the new featured target on the perimeter opposite Moore, with Shakir in the slot. It would be a well-rounded group of receivers with Harrison as the potential long-term centerpiece.”

It is all about the upside he brings, and one of the reasons he is the hottest name in the rumor mill entering Week 3 weekend is because the Cardinals are not seeing that upside this season.

Through the first two games, he’s barely factored into the offense, pulling in just a single catch for 33 yards on four targets. After being drafted fourth overall to be the centerpiece, that kind of quiet stretch naturally gets people talking.

Arizona overly relying on Trey McBride and Michael Wilson might be partly to blame for why he’s not performing well. Still, even in the grander scheme, Harrison Jr. is not performing the way everyone expected him to after a 62-catch for 885 yards and eight-touchdown season as a rookie.

A trade of this magnitude mid-season is a long shot. That said, if his production doesn’t tick up soon, the noise won’t stop anytime soon.