Cardinals Have Encouraging Jacoby Brissett Trend Ahead of Week 4

Jacoby Brissett hasn’t won many games as the Arizona Cardinals quarterback. But he has put up stellar performances on the road.

Since the start of 2025, Brissett has boasted an 18-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio in road games. Across seven road starts in 2025, Brissett threw for 1,844 yards, 6.9 yards per pass, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions. He accumulated a 96.1 passer rating and a 63.3 completion percentage.

That road trend has continued in 2026. So far, Brissett has thrown for three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and 557 yards. He has only averaged 6.3 yards per pass, but Brissett has a 73.0 completion percentage and a 100.3 passer rating.

This doesn’t guarantee that Brissett will lead the Cardinals to a Week 4 win over the New York Giants. But it indicates he manages the game well and takes care of the football. Sure, Brissett can afford to get more aggressive in the passing game. And just last week, Brock Purdy threw for more yards while completing significantly fewer passes than Brissett.

While there’s always room for improvement, it appears Brissett will gear up for another solid statistical day when the Cardinals storm into MetLife Stadium.

Giants Defense Can Play Into Jacoby Brissett’s Hands

The Giants have done a poor job putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks, ranking dead last with a pressure percentage of just 10.5. That’s nearly six points below the 31st-ranked Indianapolis Colts, whose pressure percentage sits at 16.1.

That could result in an epic performance for Brissett. In Weeks 1, 2, and 3, he faced three top-15 defenses in pressure percentage. The Seattle Seahawks currently rank sixth at 30.6. Arizona’s Week 3 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers (25.2 percent), and their Week 1 opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers (24.5 percent), rank 10th and 13th, respectively.

Arizona’s road games came against San Francisco and Los Angeles, and this provides greater insight into what to expect from Brissett. Further, all three defenses have recorded at least six sacks, putting them roughly in the middle of the pack. Heading into Week 4, the Giants are by far the easier matchup.

Arizona Cardinals Cannot Let A Favorable Matchup Slip Away

Playing in one of the NFL’s toughest divisions means there is no room for error. If the Cardinals fall to 1-3 because they let the Giants catch them on a bad day, it will put them in an early-season hole that they will have a tough time climbing out of.

They can open up the intermediate-to-deep passing attack early with the quick game, score, and dominate in time of possession. The Cardinals also can’t let the Giants find their groove and start generating pressure.

If they stick to a basic game plan offensively and let the running game melt the clock later, Brissett could exit East Rutherford having enjoyed his best game of 2026. That would ensure his solid road trend continues as the Cardinals venture deeper into October and early-season playoff races begin to shape up.

Brissett has already quietly proven he can play good football on the road. If the rest of the offense follows and the defense doesn’t allow Giants quarterback Jameis Winston to get hot early, there is a good chance the Cardinals climb to 2-2 in the standings.