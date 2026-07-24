Cardinals Mike LaFleur Offers Positive Update on Jacoby Brissett’s Contract Dispute

The Arizona Cardinals began training camp this week, and all eyes were on whether or not quarterback Jacoby Brissett would show.

Brissett is in the midst of a contract dispute with the Cardinals, and did not participate in OTA’s earlier this offseason. After finishing the 2025 season as the starter, he’s hoping to finally get paid like one, but the two sides have been unable to come to an agreement just yet.

Still, when asked about the situation, head coach Mike LaFleur remained positive about the direction they were headed with their veteran signal caller.

“It’s been productive between us and his team, so it’s still ongoing. But I’d say the word productive,” said LaFleur.

“Yeah, he’s here. He’s under contract, and it’s the first day of practice,” he added.

Jacoby Brissett Is at Cardinals Camp as He Awaits a New Contract

While there was some speculation that Brissett might be a hold-in for training camp, it never came to that, as he was present today for the first day of practice. Brissett is only guaranteed $1.5 million this year as part of a two-year, $12.5 million deal he signed last year. With the Cardinals expected to roll with Brissett as their starter this season, he’s hoping to get paid what he feels he deserves.

It is interesting to note, however, that Gardner Minshew got some work with the first team offense according to Donnie Druin. While it’s widely accepted Brissett will eventually be the starter if a deal can be struck, seeing Minshew or even rookie Carson Beck at some point can’t be completely ruled out.

Either way, the sooner a resolution gets figured out with Brissett, the sooner both sides can finally move forward after taking up headlines all summer.

Several Off-field Issues are Still Plaguing the Cardinals

Meanwhile off the field, Cardinals executive Ryan Gold was suspended indefinitely from the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy. Now, though, his lawyer Mike Caspino is saying that his client is innocent and that the league’s claims are ‘blatantly false.’

“Ryan Gold has been an outstanding NFL executive for over a decade,” Caspino told ESPN. “The accusations made by the league regarding his participation in prohibited gambling activities are blatantly false. We have demanded an appeal and we look forward to clearing his good name.”

Besides Gold’s issue, the Cardinals are also dealing with guard Isaiah Adams’ arrest earlier this week on guns and gangs related charges.

“OL Isaiah Adams listed among four people recently charged by Durham Regional Police following a guns and gangs investigation,” Naylor wrote. “Isaiah Derrick ADAMS, age 25 from Pickering is charged with: Possess Firearm Obtained by Crime, Possess Restricted/Prohibited Firearm – No License, and Possess Loaded Firearm, Possess Prohibited Device,” wrote Dave Naylor of TSN.

LaFleur was also asked about Adams’ troubling situation today to which he responded, “Not commenting on that.”

It’s getting a bit hard to remember that actual football is happening, as the Cardinals will take on the Carolina Panthers in the Hall of Fame game on August 6th.