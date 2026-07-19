Arizona Cardinals Gambling Accusations Take Another Sharp Turn

Arizona Cardinals executive Ryan Gold was suspended indefinitely from the NFL last week for violating the league’s gambling policy. Now, though, his lawyer is saying not so fast.

Mike Caspino, Gold’s attorney, called the accusations ‘blatantly false’ and that his client plans to appeal the suspension.

“Ryan Gold has been an outstanding NFL executive for over a decade,” Caspino told ESPN. “The accusations made by the league regarding his participation in prohibited gambling activities are blatantly false. We have demanded an appeal and we look forward to clearing his good name.”

Cardinals Executive Set to Appeal Gambling Suspension

Gold had been with the Cardinals for 13 seasons, and worked his way up to the role of director of college scouting in 2025. The NFL alleges that Gold had been using inside information to tip and bet on 2026 draft picks. His lawyer refutes both of those claims, saying Gold never knew the picks ahead of time, and that the betting activity the NFL saw was from his wife, not him.

It’s another development in a story that is likely far from over. Inside betting in sports has become more widespread, with Texas Tech quarterback the most highly publicized example in recent history, and the NFL is starting to crack down. Gold will now look to appeal his indefinite suspension in the hopes of returning to the Cardinals organization.

Jeremiyah Love Gets Called Out By Former Pro Bowler

Meanwhile, training camp is just around the corner, and outside of how the quarterback situation plays out, there’s no one fans are looking forward to seeing more than rookie Jeremiyah Love.

Love, the third-overall pick in this April’s draft has high expectations for himself, and from some former NFLers as well. Former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay, who had 1,037 rushing yards as a rookie in Denver, says it’s Pro Bowl or bust for Love.

“If you get drafted third overall, that man better go to the Pro Bowl,” Lindsay told Action Network. “That should be the expectation. They’re drafting you that high because they believe you can come in and make some noise. They think you can be that dynamic running back that changes the whole offense. This isn’t, ‘Oh, he’s going to take his time.’ You can’t do that when you’re drafted No. 3 overall.”

While his role will become clearer in the coming weeks, Love will have a lot to prove simply based on his draft position. The Cardinals have a deep backfield, with James Conner, Tyler Allgeier and more, and Love won’t be just given the bellcow role. Lindsay thinks Love won’t take long to command a big role.

“The man should go over 1,000 yards, with 17 games and the touches he’s going to get,” Lindsay said. “High praise for Jeremiyah Love, but he has to go out there now and go do it. Nobody’s going to bend over and kiss your butt. You’ve got to go earn every yard you get, and earn respect in this league by going out there and making those plays.”