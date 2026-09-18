Cardinals Starting DL Is Surprise Addition to Thursday’s Injury Report

Three days remain until the Arizona Cardinals‘ week two battle against the Seattle Seahawks, as of Sept. 17.

The game status for key Cardinals is shaping up to benefit the squad heading into Sunday, although one key surprise came about following Thursday’s practice.

Read more about Arizona’s addition to the report, as well as a focus on other key players making recoveries, below.

Cardinals Unveil Surprise on Thursday Injury Report

The names on Thursday’s report for Arizona are – in large part – players that appeared on Wednesday’s as well.

The surprise came in sixth-year starting DT Roy Lopez, who did not participate on Thursday due to a groin injury. This is a major development for the Cardinals, who are also facing the possibility of Lopez’s backup (Andrew Billings) sitting out.

Lopez, 29 is in his second stint with the Cardinals following a career season with the Detroit Lions a year ago. The University of Arizona alum is simply one of the steadiest hands within Arizona’s defense, so this is a major development.

The development isn’t an encouraging one either, as Lopez’s lack of participation means he isn’t trending towards playing. This has a chance to place an extreme amount of pressure on second-year Walter Nolen and reserve L.J. Collier.

Below are further updates on Cardinals’ stars that are still on the report following Thursday’s practice.

Arizona Updates Status of Other Key Players

In the most encouraging listings of the day, TE Trey McBride, S Budda Baker, and EDGE Josh Sweat were all full participants. McBride’s back injury designation was an area to monitor on Wednesday, but he appears in-line to be active on Sunday. The takeaway from Sweat’s placement is that the veteran will receive off days on Wednesday throughout the season, which isn’t a negative.

Guards Isaac Seumalo and Isaiah Adams are currently practicing on a limited basis as of Thursday. This is another area to monitor, as this is the Cardinals’ starting guard duo. Both starters playing would serve as a major boost to QB Jacoby Brissett, and the entire offense at-large.

There are three more major areas to monitor in addition. The first of which is those recovering from injuries suffered before the season. Cornerback Garrett Williams (achilles) and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (ribs) are practicing at a limited capacity. The chance that each make their season debut this week seems to be of non-zero variety.

As for CB Max Melton, the ultimate status seems promising for him as well. Melton re-entered Sunday’s win over the L.A. Chargers after suffering an ankle injury mid-game, so his prognosis shouldn’t be too concerning.

Lastly, the Cardinals’ linebacker duo in Jack Gibbens and Cody Simon is an area to monitor. Both are nursing shoulder ailments, which isn’t a non-concern. The status of each is especially crucial knowing that DC Nick Rallis prefers to employ two linebackers on any given play.

Expect Friday’s injury report to be telling in regards to where each player is heading status-wise.