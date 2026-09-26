Insider Drops Truth Bomb on Cardinals’ Marvin Harrison Jr. Trade Rumors

The Arizona Cardinals have gotten off to a better start in the 2026 campaign than expected, as they are 1-1 through their first two games of the new season. Not everything is perfect surrounding this team, though, with one of the biggest disappointments early so far being wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Ever since arriving in Arizona, Harrison has struggled to consistently put all the pieces of the puzzle together, and he now has just one catch through the team’s first two games. As a result, Harrison’s name has begun to pop up in trade rumors, with teams across the league keeping a close eye on his status moving forward.

Teams Beginning to Eye Potential Trade for Marvin Harrison Jr.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Harrison seemed like a surefire star. The son of Hall of Fame wide receiver Marvin Harrison, the Cardinals selected him after a standout collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. To this point, though, it’s tough to say Harrison hasn’t been a disappointment, given the expectations that surround him.

Through his first two seasons, Harrison caught 103 passes for 1,483 yards and 12 touchdowns. Those numbers aren’t awful, and it is worth noting he missed some time due to injuries, but even when he was on the field, it was telling that tight end Trey McBride and fellow wideout Michael Wilson were getting more action in the passing game than him.

That has continued this season, as Harrison has just one reception for 33 yards to this point. With so many other offensive weapons on the Cardinals roster, some folks believe that Harrison may be getting boxed out of the team’s aerial attack, which could lead to a trade. Arizona wants to get him involved on offense, but NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN revealed that teams are beginning to keep tabs on his status now that trade rumors are swirling.

“He’s a big talking point around the league right now in front offices,” Fowler admitted on “SportsCenter.” “Does he need a fresh start? Will he eventually be traded? What exactly is going on for the former No. 4 overall pick? … Talking to some scouts and execs this week, they said, ‘Nobody saw this coming.'”

Should the Cardinals Trade Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Getty GLENDALE, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 21: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals walks off the field after losing to the Atlanta Falcons 26-19 at State Farm Stadium on December 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Harrison’s potential is sky-high, but he just hasn’t been able to become the player the Cardinals hoped they were getting when they drafted him. Harrison is under team control with the team through at least the 2027 campaign, but if his struggles persist, Arizona could decide to cut bait and send him packing.

Unless Harrison requests a trade, there isn’t really a rush to make a decision on his future. But with each quiet game, the Cardinals lose more and more leverage, which has put the front office in a tough spot. A big game from Harrison could quiet these trade rumors, but another tough matchup awaits him in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.