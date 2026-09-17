Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett Honest Why Marvin Harrison Had One Touch in Week 1

There wasn’t much to complain about in Week 1 for the Arizona Cardinals. After coming into the season with doubt surrounding the team, they opened the year by beating the Los Angeles Chargers in convincing fashion.

By the time the dust settled, it was a 26-14 win for the Cardinals. However, there was at least one point of concern. Former first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. only had one reception for 33 yards on 3 targets.

This came following a disappointing season for Harrison in 2025. Injuries kept him out for large chunks of the year and limited him at other points, leading to a bit of a drop-off from his rookie campaign. Now healthy, the hope was that he’d have a bigger impact on the offense.

Arizona Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett Explained Marvin Harrison’s Production

The Arizona Cardinals themselves are aware of the lack of production Marvin Harrison had in Week 1. One player, in particular, has the power to change that, and that’s quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

According to Brissett, the problem in Week 1 was simple. The Chargers had him double-teamed. So, the ball went elsewhere.

“I don’t want to get into the whole overreaction of Week 1,” Jacoby Brissett said. “Because he had one catch or something like that. It’s a long season. He got a lot of attention in the game. I think that speaks more to him than — people may say, ‘He didn’t have a lot of catches,’ but there’s a reason why he’s double-covered.”

Cardinals tight end Trey McBride ended up being the team’s leading receiver in Week 1. He had 9 receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown. Among the wide receivers, Kendrick Bourne led the way, with 8 receptions for 75 yards. That came after an offseason of Harrison and Michael Wilson getting all the attention.

For his part, Harrison understands the lack of touches he had. What’s more important is that the Cardinals won.

“Everybody’s gonna have their weeks, have their days. At the end of the day, the team won,” Harrison said.

The Cardinals Have a Tough Week 2 Battle

On paper, Week 1 was no walk in the park for the Cardinals. After all, the Chargers made the playoffs a season ago. Week 2 is going to be even harder, though, as the defending Super Bowl champions and division rival Seattle Seahawks travel to Arizona.

Seattle opened the season on Wednesday, September 9th, by beating the New England Patriots. However, they lost quarterback Sam Darnold to injury during that game. Even without him, they were able to come from behind due to the strength of their defense, though.

By now, Jacoby Brissett knows what he’s going to get playing the Seahawks. After all, as he admitted, Seattle dominated the Cardinals a season ago.

“The game last year, they beat the s*** out of us,” Brissett said.

Brissett is specifically referencing the 44-22 loss to the Seahawks in November a season ago. In that game, the Cardinals fell behind 35-0 midway through the second quarter. Brissett himself would throw for 258 yards and 2 touchdowns, but most of that came when the game was already in doubt.

The Cardinals will be hoping to avoid a similar fate on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. EST.