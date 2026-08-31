Arizona Cardinals Lose Linebacker Off Waivers to Titans

One of the domino effects of roster cutdowns is losing players to waivers. That happened to the Arizona Cardinals, as linebacker Owen Pappoe was claimed by the Tennessee Titans, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Given his familiarity with embattled defensive coordinator Nick Rallis’ scheme, the Cardinals likely hoped Pappoe would have cleared waivers so he could sign to their practice squad. Instead, he’s heading to Tennessee in the meantime.

At the same time, the Cardinals were not awarded any players off the waiver wire. It’s unclear if they put in a claim for anyone, as they were third on the priority list behind the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. The two clubs claimed a total of three players.

Cardinals Lose ILB Owen Pappoe to Waivers to the Titans

Owen Pappoe was originally a fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Auburn. He had been a reserve linebacker and special-teamer for three seasons in Arizona, playing in 49 contests and starting two. He has 66 tackles, five pass deflections, and a forced fumble in his career.

However, his role on the club became diminished after offseason moves. Arizona added former Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens to the mix. The club intends to play him alongside Mack Wilson Sr. and Cody Simon at inside linebacker.

Pappoe was in a battle with 2026 sixth-rounder Karson Sharar for the fourth linebacker spot. Sharar ended up winning the battle and making the initial 53-man roster with a strong preseason showing on special teams. The fourth-year linebacker was then waived as part of the final cuts.

Cardinals Sign Linebacker Eugene Asante to Practice Squad

The Cardinals added a linebacker to their initial practice squad. Eugene Asante cleared waivers and was one of 14 players the team signed to the practice squad.

The 25-year-old signed on August 9 but stuck around until final cuts. He serves as midseason extra depth, although he’s not an elevation candidate early in the season.

The Cardinals will likely dress all four of their inside linebackers. Jack Gibbens, Mack Wilson, and Cody Simon will play a role on defense while Karson Sharar will play primarily special teams.