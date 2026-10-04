Michael Wilson Makes Heartbreaking Confession After Cardinals’ Last-Second Loss

The efforts of Michael Wilson weren’t quite enough for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The Cardinals’ 36-24 defeat at the hands of the New York Giants is a misleading conclusion to the game. However, a loss is a loss and the team must move forward knowing they let one get away.

The fourth-year receiver is taking the loss particularly hard. Follow what Wilson’s thoughts following the game were below.

Wilson Takes Blame for Arizona’s Defeat

The 26-year-old wide receiver took extreme accountability for the Cardinals losing the game on the final play (Bo Brack).

“I feel like I lost this football team that game.”

One can take a look at how the end of the game unfolded following the clock hitting zero. Yes, Wilson was the target of three Brissett passes when the Cardinals were inside of the 10-yard line. The Cardinals’ top receiver was also the target on the pass that was intercepted for a touchdown on the final play.

Taking accountability is important for a team still building a culture. However, Wilson’s seven catches for 95 yards became a catalyst for an offense that was stagnating in the latter half of the game.

Blame can go a number of ways, but Wilson shouldn’t be the one to take much of it in a sloppy effort from Arizona.

Negatives & Positives to Take Out of Arizona’s Loss

There are multiple negatives to take away from this effort. The Cardinals’ defense was unable to bottle up New York’s receivers downfield. Arizona’s three turnovers match the three that the Giants gave away. The Cardinals also remain one of the highest-volume squads in the league in penalties.

Simply put, the Cardinals are a team that isn’t disciplined enough. Operations are too choppy, the ball turns over too often, and it’s been too much of a challenge to involve the plethora of downfield receiving options. There’s a long way to go before the Arizona offense can label themselves as a consistent unit.

Despite this, there are positives to take out of the defeat. Rookie running back Jeremiyah Love put another encouraging performance forward on Sunday. Budda Baker and Denzel Burke created turnovers in crucial parts of the game.

The most significant positive is Wilson. The Stanford alum is further breaking out following a 1,000-yard 2025 campaign behind a combination of shifty route-running, an elite release off the line of scrimmage, and an ability to win a jump-ball in a manner that few do.

The need to involve third-year Marvin Harrison Jr. is still present. However, Wilson’s long-term deal is simply an indication of how much he has grown over the last three-plus years. He is a true building block for the organization – now and in the future.

Arizona returns to action on Oct. 11, when the Cardinals take on the playoff-hopeful Detroit Lions in Glendale in a contest that features the return of former offensive coordinator Drew Petzing to the desert.