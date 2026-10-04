Mike LaFleur Reflects on Arizona Cardinals’ Last-Minute Meltdown Against Giants

The Mike LaFleur era is off to an up-and-down start for the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona is now 1-3 on the 2026 season following a 36-24 loss to the New York Giants in a contest that came down to the final play.

While Arizona put together stretches of brilliance during the game, the team couldn’t put it together for 60 minutes.

Read more on what LaFleur had to say following the game below.

LaFleur Gets Honest About Fallout From Cardinals’ Loss

Getty LaFleur must return to the drawing board after the loss.

The 39-year-old head coach only had a few words to muster out to describe the loss in an all-encompassing manner (AZ Cardinals X).

“This one’s gonna sting.”

The Cardinals went into the final drive in favorable field position. A touchdown was necessary to win the game, but quarterback Jacoby Brissett led them down the field in a manner that didn’t raise questions.

A pass interference penalty on the Giants put Arizona and LaFleur in a position to win the game. Three of the next four plays went to wide receiver Michael Wilson, with the final one of the game resulting in a pick-six by Deonte Banks.

The way Arizona lost the game at the end is gut-wrenching. It’s also difficult to process how LaFleur and the Cardinals let up following building an early 14-3 lead. The run game was crisp early, while wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. made a statement with a touchdown grab.

Then, the offense stagnated. Brissett threw two interceptions that gave the Giants momentum. Arizona was unable to capitalize on multiple New York turnovers. Perhaps the most crucial element of the loss is in the defense ceding numerous back-breaking long passing gains despite the struggles Jameis Winston is going through.

How does Arizona move past such a difficult loss?

It likely won’t be within the quarterback room.

Arizona’s Quarterback Situation Remains Same

Getty Brissett will remain Arizona’s starting QB in week five.

The Cardinals have to re-evaluate a large percentage of operations heading into week five. The challenges don’t subside, as the team takes on the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, and Denver Broncos over the next three weeks.

It doesn’t seem as if quarterback is one of the spots where re-evaluation will take place, however.

Lafleur seems adamant that Brissett will remain the starting quarterback heading into the battle with the Lions. This comes in lieu of backup Gardner Minshew II arising in trade conversations. The wise assumption to make is that the Cardinals will trade one of Minshew or Brissett, with the other staying on to finish out the season.

It doesn’t make sense to bench Brissett at the moment, unless there is an attempt to boost Minshew’s trade value.

Beyond this, it seems that the wisest approach to take is to wait it out until rookie Carson Beck is ready to make his NFL debut. Brissett may not allow the Cardinals a runaway to make a change, although he will receive another shot in week five.

LaFleur has many things to figure out in the weeks ahead. Quarterback, operational play, and figuring out the running back pecking order will be at the top of mind.