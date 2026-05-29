Cardinals QB Gardner Minshew Opens Up About Competition with Jacoby Brissett

The Arizona Cardinals have plenty to be excited about on offense this season, with a crop of young skill players. However, the quarterback position remains a question for the Cardinals, with presumed starter Jacoby Brissett remaining away from team activities as he looks for a new contract.

That’s led to some concern for Brissett. In particular, as NFL insider Albert Breer warned, that he could lose his starting job.

“The Jacoby Brissett situation in Arizona is interesting in that Brissett missing reps in a new offense now, as OTAs keep rolling, could open the door for Gardner Minshew II to swoop in and steal the job,” Breer wrote. “Yes, Arizona told Brissett that he’s the starter. But that’s not a lifetime appointment, and Minshew showing something could have an impact on Arizona’s thinking.”

Minshew is new to the Cardinals this season, having spent 2025 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Also new this year is Carson Beck, who Arizona used a third-round pick on. Regardless, the quarterback job likely isn’t a foregone conclusion at this point.

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Gardner Minshew Addressed the Position Battle

With Jacoby Brissett gone, the reps in OTAs have gone to Gardner Minshew. Despite that, he doesn’t want to make much noise about potentially winning the starting job just yet.

“I don’t know, man,” Minshew said. “I’m getting the reps I’m getting right now, trying to do the best I can, trying to help our team.”

It’s a media-savvy answer. Once that isn’t trying to create controversy or alienate Brissett. Still, it’s hard to imagine Minshew wouldn’t love to win another opportunity for himself in the NFL.

Generally considered to be a good backup or a replaceable starter, Minshew has started 47 games in the NFL, most notably with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts. During that time, he’s completed 63.1% of his passes for 11,987 yards and 68 touchdowns to 35 interceptions. That’s a 17-game average of 3,235 yards and 18 touchdowns to 9 interceptions.

In many ways, Minshew’s career reflects Brissett’s own journeyman career, blending time as a starter and a backup. There’s no doubt that Minshew could learn the offense and fit in well enough to be the starter by Week 1. That’s before considering the threat Beck poses, as a rookie the Cardinals may want to kick the tires on in actual game action.

Cardinals HC Mike LaFleur Isn’t Worried About Jacoby Brissett’s Absence

It’s a new era for the Arizona Cardinals with Mike LaFleur taking over as head coach. That means a new offense and system to learn for Jacoby Brissett. Despite that, LaFleur isn’t worried about him missing time.

“It’s not mandatory, right? Like I have said with Jacoby and all veterans I’ve ever been around, they’ve played football,” LaFleur said. “The hardest thing to do in this league is get used to the speed of the game. Not just rookies, but the second- and third-year guys. (Jacoby) has played a lot of football. He’s done probably everything we’ve ever done schematically, it’s just a little different verbiage. It’s the flip stuff, the speed of the game — if a rookie isn’t here, you’re like ‘Oh crap.’ Because it takes a minute.”

The question for Brissett is now how long he’ll be away from the team. It’s now being reported that Brissett and the Cardinals are “significantly” far apart on a new deal. So, it could be some time before the Cardinals get Brissett back.