Trey McBride, Teammate End Feud—and It’s Great News for Arizona Cardinals

The 2026 regular season is one week out for the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona opens the Mike LaFleur era on Sept. 13 on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers. The new leadership comes in lieu of a failure that was the Jonathan Gannon era.

One area of Arizona’s operations that seems to be on solid foundation is the locker room culture. As a matter of fact, tight end Trey McBride is playing a massive role in shoring up potential chemistry issues.

McBride Patches Up Feud With Teammate

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN broke down the feud between McBride and now-teammate Andrew Wingard in a Saturday feature.

McBride’s Colorado State Rams and Wingard’s Wyoming Cowboys were playing on October 26, 2018. Wingard believes that McBride gave multiple cheap shots while he was down on the field. The safety moved forward from the event by holding a years-long grudge – including when his Jacksonville Jaguars took on McBride’s Cardinals last November.

Wingard finally opted to squash the tension between the two after deciding to sign with Arizona.

Now, the two are getting along just fine, which speaks volumes to the Cardinals’ locker room health.

A large factor in Arizona’s downfall last season under Gannon seems to rest in misalignment in the locker room. Under LaFleur, there seems to be a uniform stance and collective goal, with McBride serving as a liaison of sorts.

What Newfound Culture Means for Arizona Moving Forward

Arizona’s locker room culture being uniform will serve the franchise well moving forward. Between the roster buying into LaFleur’s vision, an incoming rookie class that is exciting, and much more, the Cardinals are slowly building towards something sustainable.

How exactly does McBride factor into this?

Well, the fifth-year Cardinal is coming off of a historic two-year run that includes 237 receptions over 33 games (Pro Football Reference). This inherently sets up the 27-year-old McBride to be a symbol of hope for the Cardinals. McBride is a frequent in “best of the NFL” lists, is a legitimate Offensive Player of the Year threat, and has even more room to grow as a player/leader.

Part of McBride’s role is to evolve as a player, but serving as a mentor to the offense as a whole is key as well. This includes rookie QB Carson Beck, third-year TE Tip Reiman, and prized receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. If McBride continues to improve as an all-around player, mentor other key players on the offense, and to invigorate a fanbase desperately in need of it – there’s little doubt that he will immortalize himself in Cardinals’ history.

Arizona’s culture will face tests in 2026. This includes facing one of the toughest schedules in the entire league this season. There will undoubtedly be growing pains for the team.

Even through this, McBride is giving Cardinals fans a reason to show up to home games. A reason for the locker room to believe that they can shock the world.

The foundation is in place in Glendale, and McBride is at the core of this.