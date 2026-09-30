Trey McBride Is on Pace to Shatter His Own NFL Record

Trey McBride continues to be more than a bright spot for the Arizona Cardinals. He’s one of the NFL’s elite talents.

In 2025, McBride broke the single-season record for most receptions by a tight end with 126, beating the previous record-holder Zach Ertz by 10 catches. That’s impressive enough. But McBride is following that up with what could be a legendary season, barring injury.

McBride currently has 26 receptions through three games. That’s 8.7 catches per game, putting him on pace for between 147 and 148 if he keeps up this level of production.

While we’re still in the part of the season when players are on pace for ridiculous stat numbers, McBride is an exceptional case. His 2024 campaign ended with 111 catches, which is fifth on the single-season list. That milestone sits behind Evan Engram (114 receptions in 2023) and Brock Bowers (112 in 2024).

Trey McBride Catching 100+ Passes Has Become The Norm

Since McBride showed flashes during his rookie season, his production has only trended north. Besides his 26 catches — nine in Weeks 1 & 3 and eight in Week 2 — McBride has 211 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Compared to Michael Wilson’s and Marvin Harrison’s production, McBride is at another level. That’s saying something, because Wilson is proving once again that he’s a true No. 1 receiver in this league. Harrison hasn’t been consistent, forcing McBride to shoulder even more of the workload.

Regardless of who is playing quarterback, McBride keeps finding ways to produce. He became Kyler Murray’s top target before Jacoby Brissett stepped in as the starter.

If Brissett isn’t around for 17 weeks, then either Gardner Minshew or Carson Beck will likely keep the trend going. Minshew has limited tools, so a security blanket at tight end is a luxury. Ditto for Beck, who will go through rookie moments should he see the field this season.

McBride Adds Another Angry Runs Honor

McBride has proven to be an outstanding route-runner and pass catcher, but his second Angry Runs honor (the first coming in 2024) further shows he can wreak havoc after the catch. San Francisco 49ers corner Upton Stout was on the receiving end of an incredible stiff arm for McBride’s latest award.

Moving Stout out of the way wasn’t enough for McBride. Instead, he put his full weight into Stout’s face and knocked him to the turf. McBride ran near the first-down marker on the play to keep the Cardinals alive late in the fourth quarter in what was an eventual loss. Still, there is no questioning McBride’s passion after a stiff arm like that.

While the Cardinals are still rebuilding, McBride has made it clear that he’s not giving in until the final whistle of any game. And given the grit the Cardinals showed on Sunday, it could be tough to count them out of many contests.

Arizona could have conceded when they fell behind 23-6 in the third quarter, as they did in Week 2 vs. the Seattle Seahawks. But players like McBride will make sure fans see more games like they did in Week 3 than in Week 2. Even if the Cardinals are in for another long season, they will be fun to watch. McBride and Co. will make sure of it.