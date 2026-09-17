Trey McBride Surprise Revealed in Cardinals’ Latest Injury Report

Arizona Cardinals football is officially fully in swing, with Trey McBride fully in tow as the franchise player.

The Cardinals are fresh off of a 26-14 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but are facing an uphill climb in week two against the Seattle Seahawks.

Follow Arizona’s Wednesday injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup – with a McBride surprise – below.

McBride Leads Practice Status Reveal

Did Not Practice

Sweat is not participating on Wednesday for the second straight week. The veteran edge rusher seems to be receiving off-days on Wednesday, although he was a limited participant in last Thursday’s practice as well.

McBride working off to the side without a helmet during the open portion of practice shouldn’t be overly concerning. The star tight end’s status is worth monitoring, however, especially in lieu of facing a physical Seattle defense.

Seumalo did not see the field for the final three snaps of Arizona’s win on Sunday (Theo Mackie). While this development shouldn’t be overly concerning, his status is an area to monitor as the week progresses.

Limited Participants

One of the biggest areas to monitor over the next several days is how Gibbens and Simon progress. Their status is crucial, as they pose as two of the top three linebackers on the roster alongside Mack Wilson II.

As for Taylor-Demerson and Williams, the pair of recovering standouts seem to be making strides to return to action. The former is coming back from a preseason injury, while the latter is less than one year removed from an achilles tear. Melton, on the other hand, is on the report despite returning to Sunday’s game following an apparent ankle injury.

These Cardinals Are Fully Back to Practice

Johnson and Gillikin are full participants once again on Wednesday after heading into week one without status designations. Johnson’s presence is key for Arizona’s secondary, as it is battling a myriad of injury issues at the moment.

What These Developments Mean for Cardinals

The most crucial status to watch ahead of Sunday is McBride. The fifth-year tight end is simply matchup-proof at this stage of his career. McBride’s back ailment listing is still worth keeping an eye on, but the rest designation likely means that it isn’t something that will linger.

Beyond McBride is Williams and Taylor-Demerson. The two opportunistic DB’s are seeking to make their season debuts in an ideal matchup against Seattle backup QB Drew Lock.

There is little doubt that Arizona needs as many reinforcements as possible this week, as the defending Super Bowl champs are an inherent threat off the jump – regardless of who is playing quarterback.

All in all, the Cardinals and McBride are gearing up for the divisional matchup. The ultimate pay-off of the week will be a Sunday afternoon contest, with Arizona and Seattle squaring off at 1:25 P.M. AZT.