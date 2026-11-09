Why the Arizona Cardinals Must Trade Budda Baker, Josh Sweat

The nail in the Arizona Cardinals’ coffin came on Sunday, as a 17-3 loss to the Seahawks dropped them to 3-6 on the year and ended any faint playoff hopes that were still beating.

The Cardinals have the worst point-differential in the NFC, substandard quarterback play, and a defense that is 31st in points allowed despite Sunday’s decent performance.

So all this points to a clear firesale, and the Cardinals better do it.

The two pieces that make total sense to deal away before Tuesday’s deadline: edge rusher Josh Sweat and safety Budda Baker.

Sweat has only three sacks and four tackles for loss in nine games this season, but he’s been better in the past handful of games after a slow start.

He is 29 years old and has long dealt with a bothersome knee, so it’s hard to imagine Sweat will be leading the defensive charge whenever the Cardinals do get back to relevancy.

But he’s an edge rusher with some juice, which is the perfect pickup for a present-day Super Bowl contender aiming to bolster its pass rush.

Baker has been the backbone of the Cardinals defense for years, and he had 11 tackles on Sunday. The perennial Pro Bowler has not lost a step, and trading away the heart and soul of your team is not an easy decision.

However, Baker will turn 31 in January, and his contract expires after next season.

The Cardinals are not in position to contend this year or in 2027, so keeping Baker does nothing for the ultimate goal of getting back to the playoffs.

Cardinals Need To Stockpile Draft Picks

Fourth-year general manager Monti Ossenfort had it right back when he was hired in 2023.

He stripped the roster down, hoarded draft picks and tried to build things back up.

There was a sliver of light in 2024, when the Cardinals got off to a 6-4 start and finished with an overall point-differential of plus-21, but the plan ultimately fell apart.

Ossenfort is still somehow employed these days, despite an 18-42 overall record and no long-term direction.

Surprisingly enough, he’s actually done a solid job with two in-season trades this year: getting a second-rounder for Marvin Harrison, Jr. and the equivalent of two late-rounders for Jacoby Brissett.

But he is almost certainly looking at the short-term in order to somehow save his job, and that is not where this organization needs to be focused.

The Cardinals were never going to be competitive this season, and they are not going to make the playoffs in 2027, either. The entire plan should be centered on two or three years down the line, once a franchise quarterback is in place.

Sweat and Baker will not be the stars of the defense at that point, so there is no point in keeping them now. Holding onto a player like Baker for nostalgia is a nice thought, but it won’t ultimately win football games when it matters again.

Trade the duo, get some picks and more cap space, and then head into the offseason with a clear long-term vision.