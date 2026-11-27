The Arizona Cardinals confirmed that Josh Johnson will be starting at quarterback for the second week straight via the latest Carson Beck update.

Head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed in his press conference that Beck is out for the Week 12 game against the Washington Commanders. That makes the Commanders game his second straight missed game this season due to injury.

Cardinals Officially Rule Carson Beck Out for Sunday vs. Commanders

However, LaFleur also had a positive update on Beck. Although he didn’t confirm it since Beck is still rehabbing, he didn’t rule out a Week 13 return against Philly. The practice sessions next week will decide whether to make that move.

“He wants to be out there in the worst way, obviously, but…not even just a quarterback. You got back spasms. I don’t care who you are, and I get there’s different degrees of it, but he’s trending well and we’ll see kind of what it looks like, and I wouldn’t even say on Monday, even today he’s going to go work out, he’s going to work out Saturday, Sunday, all that,” LaFleur said. “I don’t know the exact plan in terms of he’s going to throw every single day, but we’ll know more early in the week.

“But, I think frustrated is probably the right word.”

Beck has been improving the way the Cardinals were “anticipating based off our prior experiences with him,” LaFleur said. LaFleur explained that after the spasms returned late in practice on Nov. 19, they’re “bad initially and then it’s going to get a little bit better by the day.”

“I know he’s feeling better, which is, again, all you can hope for in these situations is improvement,” LaFleur said, “and so he’s feeling better.”

Week 13 return for Beck would come at the perfect time for Arizona. Running back Jeremiyah Love also wraps up his mandatory four-game IR stay this weekend, meaning the Cardinals could open his 21-day practice window next week and possibly get both rookies back in the lineup at the same time.

For now, neither player is guaranteed to play against the Eagles.

Head coach Mike LaFleur noted Friday he expects a clearer picture on Love by Wednesday, so how both guys look in practice will determine everything.

Jeremiyah Love Could Also Return Week 13

With Beck officially ruled out for Sunday, the quarterback room behind Josh Johnson is thin. That is why Arizona claimed Kedon Slovis off waivers this week to add some extra depth behind Johnson. However, LaFleur didn’t confirm, nor denied Slovis backing up Johnson this Sunday.

LaFleur said he’ll keep the details of who’ll back up Johnson “in-house right now.”

As for Johnson, LaFleur said that Johnson has been improving with the offense too.

“Obviously he’s more comfortable with the offense and not even with the offense, just with the guys, in the huddle and the cadence and all those kinds of things,” LaFleur said. “So, again, let’s just be true here. I mean, he’s been here a few weeks. There’s a lot of new pieces in there still. You started this process in April, and here we are kind of starting a process in early November.”

The last time Johnson started for the Cardinals, he just had 9 days of familiarity with Arizona’s offense. This week should be much easier for him now.