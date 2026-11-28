The Arizona Cardinals are having a nightmare season. This extends not only on the field but off it as well.

The team is now on its fourth starting quarterback of the season as injuries pile up and frustrations boil over.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur has a lot on his hands currently after firing defensive coordinator Nick Rallis. Now he has to deal with frustrated players.

Cornerback Max Melton has not had a good season by any stretch of the imagination. However, he is now completely out of the equation and has played under 50% of defensive snaps in three of Arizona’s last four games, including zero against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Melton voiced his frustration to Cardinals media on Friday, including Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports.

What Did Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton Say?





Despite this being a lost season for Arizona, LaFleur has made it his point to get the most out of his team, even if that includes benching prominent names.

Melton is just another casualty of that.

“I haven’t gotten a clear answer to what I’ve done to give a move from my spot,” Melton told reporters after Friday’s practice. “What I have to do to get back out there? I’m sticking to my normal routine, still making plays in practice, paying attention in meetings, still doing everything I think is right. I don’t know, just kind of lost and frustrated.”

Melton realizes that he isn’t having the greatest season, but is still perplexed by his recent benching.