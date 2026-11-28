The Arizona Cardinals are having a nightmare season. This extends not only on the field but off it as well.
The team is now on its fourth starting quarterback of the season as injuries pile up and frustrations boil over.
Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur has a lot on his hands currently after firing defensive coordinator Nick Rallis. Now he has to deal with frustrated players.
Cornerback Max Melton has not had a good season by any stretch of the imagination. However, he is now completely out of the equation and has played under 50% of defensive snaps in three of Arizona’s last four games, including zero against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Melton voiced his frustration to Cardinals media on Friday, including Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports.
What Did Arizona Cardinals CB Max Melton Say?
Despite this being a lost season for Arizona, LaFleur has made it his point to get the most out of his team, even if that includes benching prominent names.
Melton is just another casualty of that.
“I haven’t gotten a clear answer to what I’ve done to give a move from my spot,” Melton told reporters after Friday’s practice. “What I have to do to get back out there? I’m sticking to my normal routine, still making plays in practice, paying attention in meetings, still doing everything I think is right. I don’t know, just kind of lost and frustrated.”
“I’m not shooting 1000%,” Melton said Friday. “I might get a slant caught on me. I might get a dig caught on me. But out of 60 reps, I promise maybe one or two reps, you aren’t going to have your best play. Obviously, there’s things everybody can correct, go back and look at the game, nitpick it. But something to get your time taken away? I don’t believe so, to be honest. Just my opinion.”
More on Melton
The Cardinals drafted Melton in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Rutgers. He played all 17 games in his rookie season, playing a key role. Many thought he would be a future cornerstone of this defense.
Melton missed seven games in 2025, but started eight of the 10 games he played. This year, he has not lived up to the standard, with a 42.7 Pro Football Focus grade (99th out of 108 cornerbacks).
There was belief that there was tension between Melton and Rallis, with Melton also benched down the stretch in 2025. However, after Rallis’ firing, the story remains the same.
Nobody knows where this will lead. The Cardinals could release him in the coming weeks, which would be yet another failed early-round pick by general manager Monti Ossenfort.
But this could be another sign of complete organizational failure that has made the Cardinals the laughingstock of the NFL for decades.
Arizona Cardinals Defender Speaks Out on Recent Benching