Atlanta Falcons Rookie Wide Receiver ‘Talk of OTA’s’

The NFL season is still a couple of months away, but teams like the Atlanta Falcons need all the time they can get during offseason programs to ensure that all players on the roster are on the same page, especially the rookie class, which is really what ‘OTA’s’ are for.

The Falcons incoming rookie class of players includes: Avieon Terrell, Zachariah Branch, Harold Perkins Jr., Kendal Daniels, and Ethan Onianwa. Atlanta has also brought in other players via different scenarios like trades and UFL signings. Those players will also need to learn the system during OTA’s.

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Falcons’ Zachariah Branch the ‘Talk of OTA’s”

In a recent report by SI.com’s Garrett Chapman, who covers the Atlanta Falcons very closely, rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch is standing out at OTA’s.

“Branch was the talk of OTAs. The rookie out of Georgia has electric speed and playmaking that Kevin Stefanski and his offensive staff will find a role for, whether that is with designed plays on offense or as the primary returner.”

Overall, according to Chapman, the rookie class of the Atlanta Falcons looks fast, athletic, and a hungry group of individual players.

Remember, the Falcons did not have a first-rounder this season, so their first two selections were spent on Avieon Terrell and Zachariah Branch. Branch was an explosive wide receiver at the University of Georgia, but he will need to adapt to a different play style in the NFL. However, it’s good news that the early reports are that he’s able to hold his own. We will see how that translates once the pads and big boys come out during NFL training camp in a month and a half.

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Other Falcons OTA Notes

Per Garrett Chapman, Kendal Daniels hasn’t played much this spring/summer camp, but he’s a player who may be able to pay dividends this season:

“Daniels, a fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, is a multifaceted player who could play several different roles for the Falcons’ defense this season. When he does return to health, he will compete for a spot in the inside linebacker rotation that Christian Harris appears to have a firm grasp of.”

As for other Falcons news, the starting QB position appears to belong to Tua Tagovailoa for now, but of course, Atlanta won’t make that official announcement until several weeks from now.

Another big question surrounding the team and this ‘mandatory minicamp phase’ of the season is whether James Pearce Jr. will be participating or not.

While still facing legal issues, the NFL has yet to hand down any sort of action regarding James Pearce Jr.

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