Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Patriots Edge from UFL

The Atlanta Falcons received two pieces of signing news on Wednesday afternoon.

NFL Insider Mike Garafolo reported the news that the Falcons are signing Keshawn Banks from the UFL.

Garafolo wrote (via X):

“The #Falcons are signing edge Keshawn Banks, the latest UFL player to land with an NFL team. Banks, an undrafted free agent with the #Packers in 2023 who played three games for the #Patriots in ’24, had five sacks and a league-high 11 TFLs this season for the @UFLStorm”

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Falcons Sign Keshawn Banks — UFL Player

As Garafolo outlines, Keshawn Banks was an edge player this season in the UFL.

He has limited NFL experience, but he appeared in a handful of games with the New England Patriots a couple of seasons ago.

He played collegiate football at San Diego St. and is a New Mexico native.

ProFootballRumors.com wrote (on 6/17):

“Banks caught on with the Patriots’ practice squad a few weeks after the Packers let him go. The 6-foot-3, 251-pounder got into three games with New England and played 61 snaps, all of which came on special teams. The Pats waived him that December, and though he quickly joined the Cardinals’ practice squad, they did not elevate him for any games.”

The Falcons had hosted Banks for a tryout on Monday, and he clearly won them over enough to earn an opportunity for now. One can assume he likely stays on the practice squad, but you never know.

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Falcons Make Another UFL Signing

The Falcons also signed defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell from the UFL.

Maxwell was also an undrafted NFL player back in 2023, and he played his collegiate ball at UT-Chattanooga.

A knee injury uprooted his NFL chances, and that’s how he landed in the UFL, which is common among many players who are young enough to still think they have a shot on cracking an NFL Week 1 roster.

The 6-1, 284-pounder Mawell totaled 23 tackles, seven TFL and four sacks over 10 games in 2026 with the DC Defenders of the United Football League.

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