Ravens Continue Fine Tuning Roster With Plan to Release 2nd-Round WR

The Baltimore Ravens needed to have their roster trimmed down to the final 53-man roster on Tuesday, August 27 and one of their cuts was a recent signing. Veteran WR Anthony Miller will be released on Tuesday, August 27 according to insiders as general manager Eric DeCosta continues his process of finalizing their roster for Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Athletics’ Jeff Zrebiec posted on X, “The Ravens are planning to release veteran WR Anthony Miller, sources say. Miller didn’t sound with the Ravens until about halfway through camp, but he played well.”

Miller did not have much time to impress the coaching staff as he was a late camp addition. DeCosta brought in the veteran receiver on August 8 as he attempted to find some more veteran experience for the Ravens’ receiving room.

This is not necessarily the end of Miller’s journey in Baltimore as he could be brought back to the practice squad. Zrebiec wrote, “He’s a vested vet so he’s not subject to waivers. Wouldn’t surprise me to see Ravens try to re-sign him to PS.”

It would be helpful to have a player with Miler’s experience on the practice squad to be called upon if there is an injury or if the receiving room does not come out firing on all cylinders.

WR Anthony Miller Came out Firing as a Rookie

This is another speed bump for the 2018 second round pick as he looks to make his first appearance in an NFL game since 2021.

Drafted by the Chicago Bears, Miller had a hot start to his NFL career with 33 catches, 423 receiving yards and most importantly 7 touchdowns. His second and third season with the Bears saw consistent production but he was never able to take that next step in his progression.

In three seasons with Chicago, he had 134 catches for 1,564 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Bears decided to go in another direction when they traded the receiver to the Houston Texans for a fifth-round pick.

Miller’s tenure with the Texans was short lived as he was waived after only 2 games, 5 catches and 23 receiving yards. He then signed on with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he spent two seasons on the practice squad.

The former second round pick tried to catch on with a team in 2023 but was unable to make the roster for the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Chiefs.

Miller was able to get on the field against both the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the preseason and Green Bay Packers in Week 3 of the preseason. He cobbled together 4 catches for 25 yards in both games, but it wasn’t enough to crack the room.

Miller can now join the practice squad of Baltimore or attempt to catch on with another team.

Ravens WR Room Could Lack in the Experience Category

With the release of Miller and the recent release of WR Russell Gage on Monday, August 26, the Ravens’ receiving corps is lacking experience.

WR Zay Flowers leads a group of solid receivers, but there are question marks in the group on whether they are Super Bowl caliber. Flowers had a successful rookie season as a 2023 first-round pick and will look to take the next step with QB Lamar Jackson.

Behind him though are very few certainties for the MVP Jackson to rely on. Rashod Bateman is another fellow first-round draft pick but has struggled to stay on the field for a majority of his career and his production has been below average when on the field.

Nelson Agholor is the old man in the group with 9 years of experience and 416 total catches, but at this point of his career, at 31 years old, he cannot be counted on as a gamechanger. There is hope that 2024 rookie Devontez Walker can carve a role for himself this season, but that may take time to come to fruition.

Baltimore may need to lean on their running game and tight ends if their WRs stumble out of the gate.