Ravens DC Drops Blunt Message About Marlon Humphrey’s Future

He’s being named a trade candidate by some, a cut candidate by others, but new Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver has sent a very different message about the future of All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Speaking to reporters after OTAs on Tuesday, June 2, play-caller Weaver bluntly declared Humphrey is “one of one,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Zrebiec also reported “Weaver said he knows Humphrey will be full speed and ready to go when he’s back in building.”

Weaver’s words are a timely vote of confidence for veteran cover man Humphrey. Particularly when the 29-year-old looks like an odd man out, entering the final year of a $97.5 million contract.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is encouraged by some to offload Humphrey, with a familiar face a likely trade suitor. Cutting Humphrey is also an option, especially when the pricey and ageing defensive back is tipped to be supplanted by a late-round pick from the Ravens’ 2026 NFL draft class.

A narrative is building that it’s time to move on from Humphrey, but Weaver has emphatically changed the conversation. He’s doubled down on the incumbent’s skill-set as one of the league’s most versatile playmakers on the back end.

Marlon Humphrey Still More Valuable to Ravens Than Trade Compensation

The compensation DeCosta might acquire from trading Humphrey would arguably be less valuable than what the four-time Pro Bowler still brings to the field. Namely, how Humphrey remains capable of locking down receivers on the perimeter, as well as sliding into the slot and being an asset on the inside.

His positional flexibility will lend Weaver room to get creative with personnel and coverage calls, but the new DC can’t ignore a worrying stat from last season. Specifically, how Humphrey surrendered a league-high 831 yards in coverage in 2025, according to NFL.com Senior Researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno, citing Next Gen Stats.

That’s not a number likely to recommend any corner as “one of one,” but there are compelling reasons to believe Humphrey can rebound on Weaver’s watch. Reasons tied to both scheme and personnel.

Ravens Primed for Revival on Defense

One reason Humphrey and every member of Baltimore’s defensive backfield faltered in coverage last season was an anaemic pass rush that registered just 30 sacks. It’s a problem DeCosta has been aggressive about solving, using a second-round to draft Zion Young, after handing big money to four-time Pro Bowler Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

Hendrickson already looks like the difference-maker the Ravens are counting on up front. Something that’s not been lost on Weaver, who’s credited Hendrickson for being “as detailed a player as I’ve ever had,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Hendrickson dominating, the way he did for the Ravens’ AFC North rivals the Cincinnati Bengals, can only help Humphrey and Co. So can Weaver leaning into the coverage scheme that best suited his cornerbacks last season.

Humphrey and fellow Ravens corner Nate Wiggins led the way with the “Most targets in zone coverage without allowing a TD,” according to Holzman-Escareno and Next Gen Stats.

Weaver protecting his corners with more zone shells, secured by deep safety help, in front of a more dynamic and consistent Hendrickson-led pass rush, should help Humphrey reverse his recent downturn and justify his coordinator’s lofty praise.