Report: Ravens Starting CB Could Miss Start to the Season With Injury

Training camp and the preseason are important for teams to get acclimated with new players and schemes, but there is always the bated breath for potential injuries that occur before the season even begins. The Baltimore Ravens appear to be heading in the direction of missing one of their starting cornerbacks Arthur Maulet heading into the opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Tuesday, August 6, the veteran CB missed practice with an apparent knee injury, on Wednesday, August 7 it was reported that he would miss the start of the regular season.

NFL Reporter Cameron Wolfe broke the news early on Wednesday when he posted, “Ravens CB Arthur Maulet will have a scope on his knee later this week, per source. Expectation is he misses some regular season time — possibly September — but it’s not season ending.”

Ravens CB Arthur Maulet will have a scope on his knee later this week, per source. Expectation is he misses some regular season time — possibly September — but it’s not season ending. Maulet has been 1 of Ravens top performers this camp as a slot CB/blitzer. They will miss him. pic.twitter.com/hQ3Zyrnosv — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 7, 2024

This is tough news for the Ravens’ veteran who was having a solid camp and was expected to slot in as the starting nickel corner.

Wolfe also wrote, “Maulet has been 1 of Ravens top performers this camp as a slot CB/blitzer. They will miss him.” Maulet was expected to round out a strong cornerback group of Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed after practice to the media that, “Arthur Maulet will have a scope surgery.”

CB Arthur Maulet Provided Key Snaps During 2023 Season

Maulet has been a journeyman for most of his career but has always been a strong depth piece for teams. The Ravens are Maulet’s 5th team during his 7-year career, with 2023 being his first year in Baltimore.

Besides the Ravens he has played for the New Orleans Saints, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Maulet was another late addition by general manager Eric DeCosta during training camp after he was released by the Steelers earlier in the year, which provided depth to the CB corps.

The Ravens dealt with injuries to Humphrey for much of the season forcing the defense to get creative with their formations. Maulet, who was not expected to be called upon much, ended up playing 408 defensive snaps for a top Ravens’ defense.

Arthur Maulet got UP for this interception❗️ pic.twitter.com/bVpJtCV7rQ — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) July 23, 2024

At 30-years-old, the corner had 2.0 sacks, 34 combined tackles, 1 interception and 5 passes defended.

Pro Football Focus graded Maulet at 68.6 overall but gave him high grades in run defense at 73.2 and pass rush at 80.2 overall. Maulet was 45 out of 127 cornerbacks and was the highest ranked CB in the Ravens’ group.

His play was rewarded with a 2-year, $4 million contract during free agency this past offseason. If Maulet is expected to miss the month of September, then he will miss tough games against the Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills.

The Ravens will need to withstand a brutal start to the season without Maulet if they do not want to fall far behind the other playoff teams.

Rookie CB Nate Wiggins May Need to Step Up

With the absence of Maulet and matchups with Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Josh Allen to start the season defensive coordinator Zach Orr will need to get creative.

Currently CB Damarion Williams is listed as the backup nickel corner, but he only played in 1 game during the 2023 season. Orr may instead turn to 2024 first-round pick Nate Wiggins.

Wiggins is listed as the backup to Stephens at the moment, but his talents may be better suited helping at the nickel spot.

The Clemson corner has been praised by coaches and teammates during the offseason and could help fill the gap until the veteran Maulet returns. DeCosta could look to bring in another veteran as well to fill the spot.

With Ronald Darby gone and Humphrey’s previous injury history, it may require the Ravens to address the position in multiple ways.