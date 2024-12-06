The 10 Best Ravens Quarterbacks of All Time, Ranked

Although the Baltimore Ravens are widely associated with stability, strong ownership and a smart executive team — and for good reason — the quarterback history of the young franchise does not quite reflect the model NFL franchise image.

From their inception in 1996 until the emergence of Joe Flacco in 2008 — and then Lamar Jackson a decade later — the Ravens spent over a dozen years in the wilderness trying to find their franchise quarterback, starting just 12 seasons with a whopping seven signal-callers.

Still, there have been a number of excellent starting QBs in the Ravens’ short history.

Here are 10 of the best:

10. Eric Zeier (1996 – 1998)

A five-year NFL backup who performed pretty well in seven games of backup duty with the Ravens during the 1996 and 1997 seasons, going 3-4, Eric Zeier actually put up some reasonably good numbers: He registered an 11:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio for 2,270 yards with an impressive quarterback rating of 90.1. Will there be poems written and songs sung about his contribution to the Baltimore Ravens franchise? Perhaps not. Was Zeier a more than capable, accurate backup who executed his job with a great attitude? Absolutely.

9. Anthony Wright (2002 – 2005)

Another mobile, undrafted free agent backup who outperformed his initial expectations on the team. Anthony Wright was a very serviceable player in his two seasons of play, going 7-7 for 2,781 passing and 131 rushing yards in his 14 games. While Wright’s quick-thinking, off-schedule play never quite got to the level as to really threaten the future position of incumbent starter Kyle Boller, it certainly kept the franchise afloat in Boller’s absence and makes Wright a worthy name on this list.

8. Tyler Huntley (2020 – 2023)

Lamar Jackson’s primary deputy prior to his departure at the expiration of his rookie contract, the undrafted Tyler Huntley proved once more that good quarterbacks are not always drafted. Very much a mirror image of Jackson, Huntley’s similar dual-threat skill set allowed the Ravens to easily adapt their offensive scheme to him during Jackson’s injury absences. Huntley filled in admirably for Jackson during his time as the starter, most notably coming within a fourth-quarter 98-yard Bengal fumble return from beating the mighty Joe Burrow and Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 playoffs.

7. Kyle Boller (2003 – 2008)

A rare case of a quarterback winning the starting job, losing it for more than an entire season, and then regaining, Kyle Boller’s story demonstrates his patience and determination in not giving up on himself, despite having taken a brutal ego knock after being replaced by ex-NFL co-MVP Steve McNair in 2006. Boller never quite filled the billing of his No. 19 overall draft position, and despite some strong performances — such as in a December 2005 win against the Minnesota Vikings — and a 9-7 season in 2004, he was never thought of as the team’s long-term future after his first couple of years. Nevertheless, Boller continued fighting for the starting position, eventually winning it back in 2007 after some unimpressive Steve McNair performances. But his renaissance did not last long, as the Ravens selected Delaware quarterback Joe Flacco with the 18th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

6. Tony Banks (1999 – 2000)

A Super Bowl winner! Just not with him as the quarterback. Initially started out as a backup, Tony Banks was inserted into the lineup during the 1999 season and managed a 6-4 record, throwing for a career-best 17 touchdowns. While his play in 2000 was certainly short of terrible — keeping the Ravens very much in contention at 5-3 — it left at least something to be desired; thus the Ravens replaced him with backup Trent Dilfer, and the rest is history.

5. Vinny Testaverde (1996 – 1997)

The big armed veteran quarterback was the Ravens’ first in franchise history. And despite a difficult 4-12 debut year in the league, Vinny Testaverde had an excellent Pro Bowl season, throwing for 4,177 yards and rushing for another 188 for a combined 35 total touchdowns. However, a poor follow-up year eventually led to the bringing in of Jim Harbaugh, which signaled the end of Testaverde’s Ravens career. A long time starter in the league both prior to and after his time in Baltimore, Testaverde was a safe pair of hands for Ravens to start their NFL journey with.

4. Trent Dilfer (2000)

Were it not for the Super Bowl ring currently residing in the Dilfer household, the Cal State alum would be significantly lower on this list. Riding the perfect storm of a dominant defense and an offense that hummed through few mistakes and routine gameplay, Trent Dilfer went 7-1 in the back nine of the regular season before bringing home the Lombardi Trophy to the Baltimore Ravens for the very first time. Not the flashiest player, and now carrying the curse of being the point of reference for those arguing against the need for an elite QB to win a Super Bowl, Dilfer managed the game well and kept the Ravens in good positions in what was a fruitful, if short-lived, spell in the Northeast.

3. Steve McNair (2006 – 2007)

The former MVP with the Tennessee Titans had just two short years in Baltimore, only 1.5 of which he was starting — due to both injury and performance. But Steve McNair had about as good a first season with the Ravens as he could have had, going 13-3 with good but perhaps not elite passing statistics. McNair bought all the impressive qualities he had shown as a former AFC champion to the Ravens but sadly had his stay cut short through injuries picked up during the 2007 season that ultimately led to him losing his starting spot to Kyle Boller and gave him good reason to throw in the towel and retire at age 34, just two years prior to his very sad and sudden death in 2009, killed by his mistress in a murder-suicide.

2. Lamar Jackson (2018 – Present)

Many will claim Lamar Jackson should have the No. 1 spot on this list. But despite two MVP awards and three Pro Bowls, the former Heisman Trophy winner has failed to convert his spectacular regular season play into postseason success, going 2-4 despite being favored in all but one of those contests. Yet, outside of the playoffs, Jackson is the most electric, dynamic dual-threat playmaker of his generation, becoming the first player to throw for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 in 2019 and lighting up the NFL in the process.

1. Joe Flacco (2008 – 2018)

The great debate is finally settled: Joe Flacco is elite. Or at least, was (and perhaps now is again?). Flacco’s early years of success — a five-year streak of winning seasons that fittingly concluded with Super Bowl run in what was one of the great quarterback postseason performances in 2012 — did not translate to a career of void mishaps or criticism. Flacco’s abilities seemingly started to diminish after his big money deal following the 2012 Super Bowl triumph, until he was eventually replaced by Lamar Jackson and traded to the Denver Broncos. Yet, despite some up and down times and some weariness with Flacco’s lack of mobility and inconsistency in the later years, the New Jersey native’s run in Baltimore will always be remembered fondly, and in bringing the Ravens’ second ever Lombardi Trophy he has cemented himself (for now) as the Baltimore Ravens’ best ever quarterback.

