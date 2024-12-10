10 Best Ravens Running Backs of All Time, Ranked

The Baltimore Ravens, established in 1996, may have a brief history, but they have firmly embedded the running game into their identity. From Jamal Lewis to Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins, the franchise has featured several powerful backs who have made their mark in the NFL.

Selecting the 10 best running backs in Ravens history was no easy task, but we focused on those who made a significant impact during their time in Baltimore. We considered their performance in both the regular season and the playoffs.

Here’s a look at who made the list:

Note: All titles, awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Browns only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Alex Collins

Years as a Raven: 2017-2018

2017-2018 Career regular season stats: 25 games 1,384 rushing yards 13 rushing touchdowns

Iconic performance: December 10, 2017, when Collins rushed for 120 yards on 18 attempts in a 39-38 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alex Collins made a notable impact during his two seasons, rushing for 1,384 yards and 13 touchdowns across 25 games. He ranks 10th in Ravens history for rushing yards and seventh for rushing touchdowns, earning him the No. 10 spot on our list.

9. Bam Morris

Years as a Raven: 1996-1997

1996-1997 Career regular season stats: 22 games 1,511 rushing yards 8 rushing touchdowns

Iconic performance: December 8, 1996, when Morris rushed for 117 yards on 21 attempts in a 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Over 22 games, Byron Bam Morris rushed for 1,511 yards and 8 touchdowns. Alongside Earnest Byner, Morris was one of the Ravens’ first running backs, and in 10 fewer games, he rushed for 564 more yards than Byner, securing his spot on our list.

READ NEXT: 10 Most Overrated NFL QBs of All Time – Ranked

8. J.K. Dobbins

Years as a Raven: 2020-2023

2020-2023 Career regular season stats: 24 games 1,347 rushing yards 12 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 3 games 147 rushing yards 1 rushing touchdown

Iconic performance: On January 3, 2021, Dobbins rushed for 160 yards on 13.21 yards per attempt with 2 touchdowns in a 38-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

J.K. Dobbins, despite missing the 2021 NFL season due to injury, rushed for 1,347 yards and 12 touchdowns in 24 games. After the Ravens signed Derrick Henry in 2023, Dobbins was let go and signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he is experiencing a resurgence. Had he not been injured in 2021, he would likely rank higher on our list.

7. Chester Taylor

Years as a Raven: 2002-2005

2002-2005 Career regular season stats: 62 games 1,599 rushing yards 4 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 1 game

Iconic performance: On December 5, 2004, Taylor rushed for 139 yards on 23 attempts with a touchdown in a 27-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

In 62 appearances with the Ravens, Chester Taylor largely served as Jamal Lewis’s backup, rushing for 1,599 yards and 4 touchdowns. His role as a change-of-pace back complemented Lewis’s powerful style, effectively wearing down defenses. This contribution secures him the No. 7 spot on our list.

6. Justin Forsett

Years as a Raven: 2014-2016

2014-2016 Championships & Awards: 1-time Pro Bowl

Career regular season stats: 29 games 2,005 rushing yards 10 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 2 games 169 rushing yards

Iconic performance: November 24, 2014, when he rushed for 182 yards on 22 attempts with 2 touchdowns in a 34-27 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Justin Forsett earns the No. 6 spot on our list after playing 29 games for the Ravens, where he accumulated 2,005 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. His versatility as both a runner and receiver was crucial, especially during his Pro Bowl selection in 2014. Although he was traded during the 2016 season after starting three games, Forsett left a lasting impact on the franchise with a total of 2,005 rushing yards and 452 receiving yards.

READ NEXT: The Top 25 Most Overrated NFL Players All Time (Offense)

5. Priest Holmes

Years as a Raven: 1997-2000

1997-2000 Championships & Awards: 1-time Super Bowl Champion (2001)

Career regular season stats: 48 games 2,102 rushing yards 10 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 4 games 45 rushing yards

Iconic performance: On November 22, 1998, Holmes rushed for a franchise-record 227 yards in a 20-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. That record stood until it was broken in 2003.

Priest Holmes rushed for 2,102 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Ravens, making significant contributions to the offense in the late 1990s and helping establish a strong ground game. While he achieved greater success with the Kansas City Chiefs, his time in Baltimore laid the foundation for his career and shaped the Ravens’ identity. Holmes’s impact earns him the No. 5 spot on our list.

4. Willis McGahee

Years as a Raven: 2007-2010

2007-2010 Championships & Awards: 1-time Pro Bowl

Career regular season stats: 59 games 2,802 rushing yards 31 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 7 games 271 rushing yards 4 rushing touchdowns

Iconic performance: On January 3, 2010, McGahee rushed for 167 yards on 16 attempts with 3 touchdowns in a 21-13 win over the Oakland Raiders.

During his four seasons with the team, Willis McGahee tallied 2,802 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns, ranking fourth in franchise history in rushing touchdowns behind quarterback Lamar Jackson and fifth in rushing yards. McGahee was the feature back for most of his time with the Ravens and had a Pro Bowl season in 2007, nudging him past Holmes for the No. 4 spot on our list.

READ NEXT: The 10 Best Ravens Quarterbacks of All Time, Ranked

3. Gus Edwards

Years as a Raven: 2018-2023

2018-2023 Career regular season stats: 69 games 3,395 rushing yards 26 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 7 games 222 rushing yards

Iconic performance: November 17, 2019, when Edwards rushed for 112 yards on 14 yards per attempt with a touchdown in a 41-7 over the Houston Texans.

Gus Edwards was a vital contributor to the Ravens’ ground game, consistently making impactful plays alongside fellow back J.K. Dobbins. Over five seasons with the team, he has totaled more than 3,300 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns, demonstrating his potential as a key asset when healthy. While injuries have hindered both his and Dobbins’s time in Baltimore, Edwards’s contributions, coupled with his ranking among the top five in several key statistical categories in franchise history, earn him the No. 3 spot on our list of the best Ravens running backs.

2. Ray Rice

Years as a Raven: 2008-2013

2008-2013 Championships & Awards: 1- time Super Bowl Champion (2012) 3-time Pro Bowl

Career regular season stats: 92 games 6,180 rushing yards 37 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 12 games 750 rushing yards 5 rushing touchdowns

Iconic performance: On December 19, 2010, Rice recorded a career-high 233 yards from scrimmage, marking the third-highest total in Ravens history.

A key piece to the Ravens’ Super Bowl XLVII victory, Ray Rice excelled in clutch moments during his time in the league. He recorded 6,180 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns, ranking second in franchise history in both categories. His All-Pro honors and over 3,000 receiving yards showcase his dual-threat ability. Rice’s impact on the field cements his legacy as one of the franchise’s all-time greats, earning him the No. 2 spot on our list.

1. Jamal Lewis

Years as a Raven: 2000-2006

2000-2006 Championships & Awards: 1- time Super Bowl Champion (2000) 1-time All-Pro 1-time Pro Bowl

Career regular season stats: 91 games 7,801 rushing yards 45 rushing touchdowns

Career postseason stats: 6 games 426 rushing yards 4 rushing touchdowns

Iconic performance: On September 14, 2003, Lewis set the NFL record for rushing yards in a single game with 295 yards. This record has since been surpassed by Adrian Peterson, the current record holder with 296 yards rushing in a single game.

Jamal Lewis is widely recognized as the best running back in Ravens history. A pivotal player in the team’s first Super Bowl victory in 2000, he set the tone for what the franchise looks for when selecting or signing running backs. As the franchise’s all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, his impactful runs in critical moments solidified his legacy as a cornerstone of Ravens football, earning him the No. 1 spot on our list.

The list isn’t over yet! See our pick for Number 11 HERE. Sound off to let us know who we missed!