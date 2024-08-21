8-Time Pro Bowler Ranks Ravens’ Edge Among NFL’s Best

E

arning praise from a defensive end as dominant as eight-time Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan shows Baltimore Ravens’ edge-rusher Odafe Oweh is trending in the right direction.

Oweh has been ranked among the NFL’s best defensive ends by New Orleans Saints’ All-Pro Jordan. Speaking on “The Mina Kimes Show,” Jordan admitted “I’m always going to forget his name,” but was quick to choose the Ravens starter among edge defenders he loves to watch.

Keim responded with surprise, “Really? That’s interesting. He doesn’t get talked about that much.”

Kimes’s response sums up how Oweh is flying under the radar ahead of what could be a breakout season for the first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He’s so far struggled to meet expectations, but the Ravens picked up the 25-year-old’s fifth-year option for a reason.

Oweh has been justifying the decision by generating plenty of buzz during the offseason program.

Cameron Jordan Endorsement Another Positive Sign for Odafe Oweh

It’s been an offseason of hype for Oweh, who has played like a menace since OTAs. No. 99 has been so intense Ravens coaches have had to slow him down at times.

Oweh is approaching the new season like a player with a point to prove. He has his doubters thanks to logging a mere 13 sacks since being selected 31st overall three years ago.

The numbers have been modest, but Oweh has a varied game when it comes to generating pressure. He’s developed a series of subtle moves, like this “inside ghost” against the Los Angeles Chargers last season, highlighted by Establish The Run analyst Brandon Thorn.

Oweh’s nuanced pass-rush repertoire should appeal to Jordan, who has 123 career sacks to his credit. Jordan wins matchups and wrecks protection from multiple spots along the line of scrimmage, a trait Oweh shares.

The fourth-year pro can move from the edge to defensive tackle, the way he did to get to Joe Burrow against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2023. Oweh’s pressure was highlighted by Aaron Day of DLineVids.

This level of versatility is why Jordan isn’t the only one touting Oweh’s talents. Among his other fans, NFL.com’s Kevin Patra predicts Owen to be a first-time Pro Bowler this season because he sometimes “flashes dominant playmaking ability.”

Patra pointed out Oweh needs to stay healthy and become more consistent. The same applies for other key youngsters in Baltimore’s pass-rush department.

Ravens Relying on Health of Young Edge-Rushers

Oweh won’t be a one-man band if 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo can stay off the treatment table. He’s missed most of his first two seasons with a torn Achilles and torn ACL, but Ojabo’s back and has also caught the eye this preseason.

The ex-Michigan stud’s improvement against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 was charted by The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer: “David Ojabo in the 2023 preseason: 40 pass rush snaps, 1 QB pressure David Ojabo on Saturday: 10 pass rush snaps, 2 QB pressures.”

Ojabo is looking stronger, but the Ravens were also counting on this year’s third-round pick Adisa Isaac to take on a key role. Unfortunately, the rookie is injured for the second time this offseason.

Head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Isaac is dealing with another “soft tissue issue.”

“It’s going to keep him out. It’s not like it was before.”

Coach Harbaugh with a status update on Adisa Isaac pic.twitter.com/oeLsMuu21d — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 20, 2024

Isaac can be a factor once he’s 100 percent, while the Ravens would be wise to proceed with caution with Ojabo’s playing time. That leaves Oweh needing to emerge as the bluechip game-wrecker off the edge.

Having his talents endorsed by one of the league’s best shows Oweh can live up to the billing.