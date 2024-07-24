Ravens Had to ‘Pull the Reins In’ on Breakout Candidate at Training Camp

Head coach John Harbaugh wants intensity from the Baltimore Ravens, but not it if it puts quarterbacks at risk during training camp. Harbaugh had to “pull the reins in” on edge-rusher Odafe Oweh during practice, because the breakout candidate was getting a little too close to those who call football’s most important position home.

Details of the exchange on Tuesday, July 23 were relayed by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. It began with Harbaugh taking Oweh to one side “to remind the fourth-year pass rusher to not get overzealous in his pursuit of the quarterback.”

Harbaugh explained to reporters how Oweh “understands to stay away from the quarterbacks as much as possible. We don’t want to have any car crashes out there, but he’s doing a great job. He’s bringing it. “He’s pretty much been in the backfield every play, so we appreciate it,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

It’s strikes an odd note for a coach to tell a player not to be so effective at his job. Yet, a note of caution is wise at this time of the year.

Coaches around the league don’t need key players going at full speed and hitting with game-like intensity on every rep at camp. Why risk injuries?

This is smart housekeeping from Harbaugh, but he’ll be wise to the bigger takeaway. Namely, how Oweh looks ready to finally make good on his status as a first-round draft pick.

Odafe Oweh Primed to Justify the Hype

Oweh has been the subject of a fair amount of hype since being selected with the 31st pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He hasn’t always lived up to expectations, but Oweh has approached this offseason determined to prove he merits the Ravens picking up his fifth-year option.

It was quite a show of faith from the franchise. Particularly after Oweh had mustered just 13 sacks and 58 pressures in three seasons, per Pro Football Reference.

There were signs last season the 25-year-old is ready to dominate. Signs like this pressure and hurry against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, highlighted by Nate Tice of Yahoo Sports.

Odafe Oweh (#99) with a spinning backfist on Irv Smith pic.twitter.com/eWAwkRV3rr — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 17, 2023

The Ravens need more rushes like this from Oweh, but No. 99 also needs to finish plays with sacks with greater regularity. If he can, Oweh will become the game-changing edge-rusher the Ravens need.

Ravens Searching for Game-Changing Edge

Although they led the NFL with 60 sacks last season, the Ravens mostly manufactured pressure through a collective approach and sophisticated scheming. Sure, defensive tackle Justin Madubuike was a breakout pass-rusher from the inside, but a true game-changer off the edge was missing.

The problem has been compounded by Jadeveon Clowney, who finished second on the team with 9.5 sacks, joining the Carolina Panthers in free agency. Oweh’s emergence would offset the loss of Clowney, while also providing insurance against any regression in Madubuike’s production.

Without Oweh’s emergence, the Ravens will be worryingly reliant on third-year pro David Ojabo playing more than a situational role. That’ll be a tall order for a player who has missed most of the last two seasons with serious leg injuries.

The Ravens did bring back Kyle Van Noy, but the veteran is now 33. Meanwhile, 2023 fourth-round pick Tavius Robinson remains largely unproven.

Oweh translating his offseason intensity to when the games matter is the best-case scenario for the Ravens. Harbaugh won’t want to rein him in if that happens.