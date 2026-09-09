Former Coach Sends Ravens Warning About Daniel Jones, Colts

They are early favorites for their Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, but the Baltimore Ravens have been warned the game on Sunday, September 13 will be tougher than it appears. That’s according to a former coach who worked for both teams and is wary about quarterback Daniel Jones and the Colts gashing Ravens’ rookie head coach Jesse Minter’s defense, the way they did during the 2025 NFL season.

Ex-Ravens defensive coordinator and Colts’ head coach Chuck Pagano, who returned to Baltimore to coach the secondary in 2025, told PressBox’s Glenn Clark, “Look what they did to Jesse Minter’s defense with the Chargers last year when Daniel Jones was healthy. Colts won 38-24. JT avg’d 5.9 ypc. Scored 3 TDs. You can bet Jesse is studying that tape and what they did.”

Pagano’s warning may read like an overstatement of the threat posed by the Colts, but two factors mean the Ravens should heed his words. First, there’s the health of Jones, who is recovering from a torn Achilles, but whose condition has already alerted Minter.

Second, former Los Angeles Chargers’ DC Minter’s own use of personnel and fronts presents an obvious matchup advantage for the Colts.

Jesse Minter Already Wary of Daniel Jones

Jones’ ability to still pose a threat as a passer and a runner will be under the spotlight when he plays his first game since Week 14 last season. The speed of his comeback has been remarkable, but not many are likely to believe Jones will be at 100 percent when the Ravens visit Lucas Oil Stadium.

Minter is not one of the naysayers. He told reporters, “It doesn’t seem like it takes as long as it used to with the science and the way that these guys can recover. So I feel like we’ll probably see the best version of Daniel,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

Jones torched Minter’s Chargers D’ by throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns last October. He’s not an elite QB, but Jones is capable of hitting a hot streak, while his dual-threat skills only add to the bigger challenge facing the Ravens’ defense in the opening week.

Ravens Face Matchup Nightmare vs. Colts

Keeping Jones under wraps won’t be as big a focus for the Ravens as containing Indy’s star running back Jonathan Taylor. He rushed for three touchdowns the last time he faced a Minter-coached defense.

The Ravens will have a hard time preventing Taylor from running riot again. Especially since Minter’s defense isn’t designed to stop the run, according to Sports Illustrated’s Jason La Canfora.

He pointed out how “Minter, ideally, operates his defenses with as little dedicated personnel as possibility devoted to the line. He wants to win with lighter boxes and a full compliment of body types on the field in the secondary to help dial up pressure and win in coverage, with this an increasingly pass-happy league. Last year, few teams gutting his nickel and dime looks more than the Colts and powerhouse running back Jonathan Taylor as Indianapolis rolled up 400 yards and 38 points in a win over Minter’s Chargers in Week 7.”

La Canfora highlighted the importance of defensive tackles Calais Campbell and Travis Jones. Their bulk will be key to the Ravens being able to stop Taylor with a four-man line in front of nickel personnel.

Negotiating that difficult balancing act will be easier if All-Pro Nnamdi Madubuike is also involved up front. Fortunately, Minter’s latest injury update about the dynamic D-tackle provides the Ravens with hope.

The Ravens’ Week 1 depth chart lists all three interior disruptors in prominent roles, so Minter could have everything he needs to heed Pagano’s warning and prevent another rough day against the Colts.