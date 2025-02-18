5X Pro Bowler Can Help Ravens Forget Failed Diontae Johnson ‘Experiment’

Putting their failed trade for Carolina Panthers wide receiver Diontae Johnson behind them would be easier for the Baltimore Ravens if they signed five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins in 2025 NFL free agency.

The veteran pass-catcher is a fit for the Ravens, despite “a quiet postseason run” with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to USA Today’s Tyler Dragon. He pointed out how “the Diontae Johnson experiment didn’t workout in Baltimore. Maybe the Ravens give Hopkins a try. Hopkins desires to play for a contender at this point in his career.”

Trusting a veteran receiver to still get the job done might be less of a risk than trading for another player with unfulfilled potential. The latter approach didn’t work with Johnson, but Hopkins did enough during his 12th season to prove he’d be an asset alongside developing Ravens wideouts Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers.

DeAndre Hopkins Still Has a Lot Left

He’s 32 and far from the All-Pro force he once was, but Hopkins still knows how to get open and make contested catches. His savvy led to 41 receptions for 437 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games after being traded to the Chiefs by the Tennessee Titans back in October.

A reminder of Hopkins’ ability to still get vertical came from him averaging 11.5 yards before catch per reception with the Titans and eight for the Chiefs last season, per Pro Football Reference.

Hopkins was still taking the top off coverage against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9. The 6-foot-1, 212-pounder showed off his contested catch chops by snatching this deep ball in between double coverage.

He won on this route as the receiver at the top of a bunch formation, but Hopkins can still be lined up anywhere on the field. A total of 118 snaps in the slot, per Player Profiler, showed Hopkins has not lost his comfort between the numbers.

The NFL leader in touchdown receptions in 2017 also remained a prolific threat in the red zone. Hopkins made five catches from 11 targets inside the 20-yard line, including this impressive snag to score against the Philadelphia Eagles in a losing cause during Super Bowl 59.

He signed a two-year deal, but 2025 is a void year in Hopkins’ contract with the Chiefs. A declining target share late in the season could lead to him testing the free-agent market.

The Chiefs may not stop him since “if Hopkins goes out and signs a qualifying free agent deal with another team, the Chiefs would still be eligible for a compensatory pick in 2026,” according to Charles Goldman of AtoZ Sports.

Joining the Ravens would give Hopkins a legitimate shot at another Super Bowl appearance. The move also let general manager Eric DeCosta make amends for the ill-fated Johnson deal.

Diontae Johnson Trade a Rare Miss for Ravens

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Johnson never came close to making the grade at M&T Bank Stadium, amid frustrations about his playing time. His reaction led to a suspension and his eventual release.

The latter decision brought a swift and abrupt end to a sorry recent chapter in Ravens history. DeCosta and the franchise haven’t often missed on veteran receivers, but Johnson offered next-to no return on an investment of a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

Flowers’ rapid development and the emergence of Bateman meant the Ravens didn’t miss Johnson. Yet, the fact DeCosta did the deal at all, underscored the need for another quality wide receiver among quarterback Lamar Jackson’s supporting cast.

Hopkins fits the bill as an enduringly marquee player at his position. One who makes sense as a go-to target for two-time NFL MVP Jackson.