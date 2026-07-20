DeAndre Hopkins Speaks Out About New Ravens’ Wide Receiver

He barely made much of a dent at a perennial problem position in 2025, but the Baltimore Ravens still took a chance by not bringing decorated wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins back this year. A risk compounded by the decision to replace the five-time Pro Bowler with a pair of mid-round picks from the 2026 NFL draft, and Hopkins has plenty to say about one of those rookie wideouts.

Responding to a video on ‘X’of this year’s third-rounder Ja’Kobi Lane running routes, posted by JacksonMuse, but originally released on Lane’s Instagram, Hopkins commented, “He a playmaker! Ball in the air it’s his. Looking forward to see him w Lamar.”

He a playmaker! Ball in the air it’s his. Looking forward to see him w Lamar https://t.co/3jElBS7yHp — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 20, 2026

This is a bold endorsement from one of the best receivers in NFL history. Especially since Lane has yet to play a competitive down in the pros.

Fortunately, Hopkins’ exciting prediction for Lane is the just the latest example of hype building for the former UCLA stud to quickly become a favorite target for franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens and Jackson need Lane to be an instant impact player at a position still in a state of flux and lacking the big-name star power Hopkins was supposed to provide.

Ja’Kobi Lane Needs to Justify the Hype

There’s obvious pressure on Lane to live up to Hopkins’ praise. He needs to become the size and speed mismatch and contested-catch merchant missing from the Ravens’ receiver corps.

Neither of those roles will be filled by leading target Zay Flowers. He’s posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, but Flowers is a diminutive speedster who works best from the slot and needs to be moved around more to join the ranks of the game’s elite.

Lane has a different role to play. One where the 6-foot-4, 200-pounder gets to unleash his frame in clutch, sub-package situations, but the Ravens can expand how they use Lane.

First-year offensive coordinator Declan Doyle can design more plays for Lane to be a threat outside the numbers. It’s the same area where Hopkins used to dominate coverage for fun.

Unfortunately, the Ravens weren’t able to squeeze the last bit of greatness from the 34-year-old last season, leaving the team still waiting for a true star receiver to emerge.

Ravens Still Lack Alpha Wide Receiver

Hopkins wasn’t always happy about the way he was deployed by Doyle’s predecessor Todd Monken. His struggles to get Hopkins more involved mirrored similar problems the Ravens had encountered with another marquee name at receiver, Odell Beckham Jr.

Not being able to coax enough production from established stars is likely why Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta believes the draft offered the best chance to end a long-standing problem.

It’s a major gamble on the potential of both Lane and fourth-round pick Elijah Sarratt. He’s another big-bodied receiver already expected to be an immediate playmaker for Jackson.

That’s a lot of faith being placed in two relative unknowns. Particularly for a team expected to be a contender in the AFC and looking to keep its era-defining QB1 happy ahead of his inevitable next bumper payday.

Putting so much emphasis on unproven talent is a risky dynamic DeCosta and the Ravens can still fix by adding a versatile All-Pro during the remainder of free agency.