DeAndre Hopkins Speaks Out About Ravens HC John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh was near the top of the list of reasons why DeAndre Hopkins chose to sign with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025 NFL free agency. The five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver revealed the Ravens were atop the group of teams he wanted to join, and the reputation of Super Bowl winner Harbaugh played a big role.

Harbaugh has been in charge in Baltimore since the 2008 season. While he lifted the Lombardi Trophy to cap his fifth campaign at the helm, Harbaugh hasn’t returned the Ravens to the big game since.

That doesn’t bother Hopkins, who was on the losing end in Super Bowl 59 as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. He was blunt when speaking with reporters on Friday, March 14 about why he’s moved to M&T Bank Stadium, per Ravens Vault co-host Sarah Ellison: “[expletive], Coach Harbaugh, man. “Lamar [Jackson], Derrick [Henry]. Derrick and I talked throughout the year. That’s one of my best friends, and he keeps it honest. “So, [expletive], from the head coach down, I feel like everyone, [expletive], they compete. They’re dawgs. I feel like this organization, this team, matches who I am.”

Hopkins being inclined to join the Ravens because of two-time NFL MVP, quarterback Lamar Jackson, makes sense. So does the 32-year-old welcoming reuniting with perennial 1,00-yard running back Derrick Henry after they played together for the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

This trio will be key to Harbaugh having any chance of ending a lengthy wait to win another championship.

DeAndre Hopkins Vital to Ravens Taking Next Step

The Ravens did Jackson a $6 million favor when they snagged Hopkins on a one-year deal. He’s far from the dominant force he once was, but Hopkins remains a savvy veteran who makes the tough and improbable catches.

Hopkins provided multiple examples of his enduringly strong hands after being traded to the Chiefs midway through last season. He reeled in several tight-window throws, with Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink highlighting the best.

Catches like this show what Hopkins has left in the tank. He’s still good enough to help the Ravens more than make up for the botched trade involving Diontae Johnson last season.

The Ravens acquired Johnson to add some big-play juice and contested-catch talents to their receiver corps. Hopkins’ superior track record shows he can tick both boxes, thanks to a page in the league’s statistical ledgers he has all to himself, according to The 33rd Team.

Active WRs with 1,000+ Catches and 13,000+ Receiving Yards: 🐦‍⬛ DeAndre Hopkins End of list. https://t.co/QSUO9OKz3P pic.twitter.com/cdxifBXLcf — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) March 11, 2025

It’s going to be up to Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Todd Monken to coax a little more elite-level production from a proven playmaker. Fortunately, Hopkins sounds raring to deliver.

John Harbaugh Needs Star WR to Thrive

Getting over the playoff hump has been a problem for Harbaugh, largely because his offense has lacked a game-changing wideout. He needs Hopkins to be the difference-maker in the postseason Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t two years ago.

Jackson needs Hopkins to make the catch All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews couldn’t when it mattered against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. It’ll help Hopkins already rates Jackson’s efficiency with the ball.

Asked about the Ravens’ QB1 throwing just four interceptions last season, Hopkins said, “It takes a very high football IQ for that to happen,” per The Baltimore Banner’s Jonas Shaffer.

Establishing a rapport with Jackson is how Hopkins bolsters a capable group of receivers led by third-year pro Zay Flowers and the breakout talents of Rashod Bateman. They will benefit from the presence of Hopkins.

The three-time first-team All-Pro acknowledged he “can give a lot to this receiver group. I’m here to help and make everyone better,” according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Hopkins can inspire those around him to produce more. The Ravens need more after making the playoffs just seven times since 2012 and compiling a 4-7 postseason record, per Pro Football Reference.

Harbaugh has to start winning more of the games that truly matter. Or else the Ravens risk wasting generational talents like Jackson, Henry and now Hopkins.