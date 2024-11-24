Released All-Pro Ravens S Wasn’t Another Earl Thomas

Ditching an All-Pro during the season is always going to raise questions, so why have the Baltimore Ravens released safety Eddie Jackson? Well, it turns out one key reason informed the decision, but it doesn’t mean Jackson was another Earl Thomas, according to one Ravens writer.

The comparison was put to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic after the Ravens officially waived Jackson on Saturday, November 23. Zrebiec revealed “Jackson wasn’t pleased by reduced role. Frustrations boiled over Steelers week and he didn’t accompany team on trip. He’s now released.”

One ‘X’ user responded, “Sounds like earl Thomas 2.0.” The comparison was inevitable because both Jackson and Thomas were All-Pro defensive backs when they joined the Ravens, but each endured brief tenures that suffered abrupt endings.

Despite the similarities, Zrebiec rejected the comparison. He pointed out how “One was signed to a 1-year, vet minimum type deal. The other got multi year and a lot of money. Wouldn’t put Jackson in Thomas’ category in terms of behavior unbecoming either.”

Zrebiec’s right. Parting ways with Jackson was more about the changing picture of the Ravens secondary.

Ravens No Longer Had Room for Eddie Jackson

Change is afoot for the NFL’s worst pass defense. Head coach John Harbaugh has already taken action by trading for an All-Pro cornerback and adding another All-Pro corner to the practice squad.

Those moves didn’t directly impact Jackson, but another switch made his position untenable. Harbaugh named two new starting safeties, precisely because more heralded veterans like Jackson and Marcus Williams weren’t delivering.

The change was enough for Jackson not to travel for Week 11’s 18-16 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps too much was expected of Jackson after the 30-year-old was acquired as a late replacement for Geno Stone back in July.

Stone led last season’s league-leading defense with seven interceptions, but Jackson looked like a more than able alternative. He eared a pair of Pro Bowl berths with the Chicago Bears and developed a reputation as a ball-hawking free safety. Sadly, Jackson proved nothing of the kind in a Ravens uniform.

Instead, he was responsible for numerous coverage breakdowns, notably getting beat for two touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns in Week 8. Including the game-winner to Cedric Tillman.

Overall, Jackson allowed 16.2 yards per completion and a quarterback rating of 132.2, per Pro Football Reference. Yet while his performances were mediocre, Jackson didn’t run into the same problems Thomas encountered.

Ravens Avoided Earl Thomas Repeat

The Ravens will always be keen to avoid a repeat of their gaffe with the Thomas. A gaffe involving handing $32 million to the ex-Seattle Seahawks star back in 2019.

Things unravelled quickly when “Thomas acknowledged the Ravens’ defense was complex compared to the one run in Seattle. Instead of playing Cover 3 exclusively like he did with the Seahawks, Thomas was trying to adjust to a Ravens scheme that makes calls on the fly. “I haven’t really enjoyed it that much, to be totally honest,” per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

More problems followed when “Thomas gave up chasing running back Nick Chubb on an 88-yard touchdown. Thomas slowed up around midfield. He later explained he didn’t want to pull a hamstring. After the game, Thomas confronted nose tackle Brandon Williams in the training room for not suiting up for the game. The argument didn’t get physical because players and staff members quickly stepped in.”

Thomas also skipped team meetings following a win over the Seahawks, according to Hensley. The final straw was when Thomas punched teammate and fellow safety Chuck Clark during training camp ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Thomas is still saying things sure to make the Ravens frown. Things like telling NFL Insider Josina Anderson, “I’m better than Ed Reed.”

That’s bold talk wasn’t anything close to Reed’s Hall of Fame levels during his ill-conceived stint with the Ravens Their union came to an all-too public and ugly end, but Jackson’s release is in sharp contrast as a move best for both sides and set to fly under the radar.