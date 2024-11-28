Ravens Derrick Henry Has Brilliant 2-Word Response to Khalil Mack Snub

All-Pro defensive end Khalil Mack didn’t want to give Derrick Henry his props after the Baltimore Ravens beat the Los Angeles Chargers 30-23 in Week 12, but the NFL’s second-leading rushing isn’t concerned.

Instead, Ravens running back Henry had a brilliant two-word answer to Mack’s disrespect. Speaking to reporters, including ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, on Wednesday, November 27, Henry simply replied, “I don’t care. That [expletive] doesn’t matter. We won.”

It’s those last two words that should sting Mack and the Chargers most. They were on a hot streak when they hosted the Ravens at SoFi Stadium on Monday Night Football, but Henry brought the Bolts crashing back to earth.

He did it in the same blunt, no-nonsense way he’s been running over defenses since signing with the Ravens in the offseason. Acquiring the two-time league rushing champion in free agency is surely looking like one of the best moves general manager Eric DeCosta has ever made.

Derrick Henry Answered Khalil Mack on the Field

Mack might think Henry presents no challenge, but that’s not how it looked on the field in California. Not when Henry tamed what had been a ferocious Chargers defense by stomping his way for 5.8 yards per rush, en route to a 140-yard effort.

Those yards put Henry in select company among those at his position. In fact, only Saquon Barkley of the Philadelphia Eagles has more rushing yards than Henry this season.

They have both set a prolific pace by exceeding 1300 yards already, per Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Barkley and Henry will make their two-man tussle for this year’s rushing crown personal when the Ravens host the Eagles in Week 13. If Henry can dominate another team with a burgeoning defense, he’ll push the Ravens closer to reaching their ultimate goal.

Ravens, Focused on Wins, Not Compliments

Henry is playing no-frills football and he has no time for compliments from his fellow pros or to stop and applaud himself. What the 30-year-old is focused on more is wins and team-wide accolades.

The Ravens hope those accolades take the form of a championship. Hardware has proved elusive in recent years, despite the obvious talent on the roster.

Henry was signed to be the closer. The player two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson needs to split a team’s focus in the biggest games.

This Jackson and Henry double act is helping top the league’s rushing charts. Baltimore’s offense has amassed 2,162 yards and 5.8 yards per carry on the ground.

Henry’s impact is also showing up in the passing game, where Jackson has thrown 27 touchdown passes. That’s good enough for a tie for the most in the league with his AFC North rival, Cincinnati Bengals passer Joe Burrow.

Jackson knows what it means to share the backfield with a playmaker on Henry’s level. As No. 8 put it, “I can’t give him enough credit. I really can’t. He’s that guy,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

The leader of the Ravens knows as long as Henry is running rampant, this team can finally make good on its title potential.