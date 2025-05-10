Massive Ravens’ Rookie Could Be ‘Day 3 Diamond’

Ravens’ rookie offensive lineman Carson Vinson, the only player from an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) to be selected during the 2025 NFL Draft, will “likely need some time to develop but could be a Day 3 diamond,” according to the Around the NFL Staff.

“He closed his career in stellar fashion, earning All-Southwestern Athletic Conference first-team honors and an AP FCS All-American honorable mention,” writes the Around the NFL Staff. “In 12 games and 447 pass block snaps this past season, Vinson allowed two sacks, according to PFF. He was a four-season starter and in each year his sacks allowed dropped.”

Ravens’ Head Coach John Harbaugh Sees Big Potential in Vinson

Carson Vinson has made his presence felt during rookie minicamp, and it’s not just because of his massive, 6-foot-7, 321-pound frame. When asked if anything stood out about him during the first day of rookie minicamp, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh spoke highly of Vinson.

“I mean he’s big, he’s rangy, he’s got long arms, he’s high cut, and he can really move,” Harbaugh said. “He moves his feet really well. And then the thing is you see how young he is, I guess I look at that frame, and you say, man, we can grow so much into that, and he’s got to get in that weight room and get to work right away. And he’s kind of like a young colt out there, trying to learn how to control that frame.”

Ravens Fans Should ‘Keep an Eye on’ Progress of Vinson

As a fifth-round pick, Vinson was not considered a ‘blue-chip’ prospect by most teams, but as the “Day 3 diamond,” he’s catching the attention of both head coach Jim Harbaugh and CBS Sports writer Bryan DeArdo.

DeArdo writes that, along with the additions of Malaki Starks and Mike Green, the three newcomers on the Ravens’ offensive line are important to monitor.

“Specifically, Ravens fans should keep an eye on the progress of Carson Vinson, a fifth-round pick who was the only HBCU player selected in the draft,” writes DeArdo. “A product of Alabama A&M, the 6-foot-7, 321-pound Vinson undoubtedly improved his pre-draft stock following impressive showings in his school’s matchups against Vanderbilt and Auburn.

Vinson Already Made History Before Draft Selection

Vinson was the only player from an HBCU invited to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl and to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine following his senior year at Alabama A&M.

He is the first HBCU prospect drafted since the New England Patriots selected Jackson State cornerback Isaiah Bolden in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Vinson is also the first draft pick out of Alabama A&M since 2011 and the first offensive player drafted from the program in more than 30 years.

During his introductory press conference following his selection on April 26, Vinson reflected on his experience of being from an HBCU and how the Senior Bowl invite was “icing on the cake.”

“Being from an HBCU, it is so special because over this entire process, when HBCU guys get past our space, we have our rivalries, and we have the teams where we go at each other. But after, when we get past it, we’re all one big family,” Vinson said, via the Ravens’ transcript. “We’re all one big thing. So, I’ve gotten support from every single HBCU [team], especially after I got the Senior Bowl invite. After games, they’ll say, ‘Hey, you’re going to do great things,’ so it’s all one big family.”