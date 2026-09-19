Ravens Facing Matchup Nightmare vs. Saints After All-Pro Injury Update

Keeping Lamar Jackson clean in the pocket is always the priority for the Baltimore Ravens, but the task will be harder if they’re forced to replace the franchise quarterback’s blindside protector with a player who has yet to make a start in the NFL, for Week 2’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

That’s the frightening possibility looming for the Ravens after left tackle Ronnie Stanley “hasn’t practiced all week” because of a toe injury, according to Fox Baltimore’s Morgan Adsit.

Stanley’s status for the game at M&T Banks Stadium on Sunday, September 20 remains uncertain. The concern’s compounded by Adsit pointing out “Carson Vinson is next man up at LT for the Ravens if need be Sunday vs. Saints.”

Vinson’s appeared in just eight games in the pros, so the Ravens will be crossing their collective fingers Stanley is ready to go for game time. Especially since Vinson facing dynamic Saints’ edge-rusher Chase Young would be a matchup nightmare.

Ronnie Stanley’s Status for Week 2 Still a Concern

Stanley’s lack of meaningful activity during practice is a growing concern. Even though he “stretched with the other linemen but he was not wearing a helmet” on Friday, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley.

This minimal workload remains a worry after Stanley didn’t look completely right during the 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. He was erratic protecting Jackson, allowing a sack, a QB hit and two pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Stanley is still a prized asset, so perhaps the Ravens are taking a cautious approach with an ageing player who has his own lengthy injury history. The two-time Pro Bowler has lost multiple games throughout his career to ankle and knee injuries, including missing half of the 2020 season and most of the following campaign.

This many issues staying on the field make it likely the Ravens wrap Stanley in cotton wool whenever possible between games. He rates special treatment because the 32-year-old remains one of the more accomplished left tackles in the NFL when he’s healthy.

Stanley didn’t have his best game in Indianapolis, but the Ravens would still miss his presence against a sneaky good Saints’ defense out to get Jackson. That charge will be led by Young’s ongoing career revival.

Ravens Face Potential Chase Young Problem

Young’s repaired his reputation after rarely living up to the billing as the second-overall pick by the Washington Commanders in the 2020 NFL draft. He’s since enjoyed quite a turnaround after signing with the Saints in 2024.

That turnaround is measured by “a combined 19 tackles for loss and 36 quarterback hits across the 2024 and 2025 seasons with New Orleans,” per Ravens.com Editorial Assistant Quentin Corpuel.

Those numbers add up to trouble for the Ravens if Vinson has to fill in for Stanley. Vinson hasn’t been able to get on the field enough since being drafted in the fifth round a year ago, but he has the faith of the Ravens and new head coach Jesse Minter.

The latter credited Vinson as “one of their most improved players and put a lot of work in the weight room. I talked to Vinson yesterday and he said he added a bunch of muscle and that was a focus,” per The Baltimore Sun’s Brian Wacker.

Whether more bulk would help Vinson handle 6-foot-5, 265-pound Young is debatable. It’s more likely Vinson’s presence would ease some of the concerns Saints’ defensive coordinator Brandon Staley has about facing Jackson.

Being without Stanley would be another blow for Jackson, who could also miss his go-to pass-catcher, wide receiver Zay Flowers. That would put more pressure on offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to continue scheming new and fun ways for Jackson to dominate.