Ravens Hidden Gem ‘Getting a Lot of Run Time’ With Starters at OTAs

They’ve done a lot to change the edges of their defensive line, but things still look less settled for the Baltimore Ravens along the interior, so it makes sense a hidden gem is “getting a lot of run time” with the starters during the team’s OTAs.

It’s a lot more exposure than 2025 sixth-round draft pick Aeneas Peebles has been used to during his brief NFL career, but needs must. Those needs stem from “several defensive linemen not participating” in early practice sessions, according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

The latter also noted how Peebles “made the most of” his ample “run time with the first-team defense” by registering “a pressure on Jackson that led to a quick dump-off to rookie tight end Josh Cuevas.”

Peebles putting heat on franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson, even in the simulated environment of OTAs, is a positive development for the Ravens. Mostly because former Virginia Tech stud Peebles possesses a similar skill-set and playing style to an All-Pro defensive tackle whose status still remains unclear.

Path Clear for Aeneas Peebles to Progress

Peebles was supposed to be something of a draft steal a year ago. A late-round find capable of playing through gaps and generating pressure from the inside.

Unfortunately for the Ravens, Peebles wasn’t able to step up in key moments. His upside became more theory than actual production, but some are still touting the 24-year-old for big things.

Among those convinced by Peebles’ talents is Mink’s colleague Clifton Brown. He tabbed the D-tackle as a player on the rise, despite Peebles falling “out of the defensive line rotation after playing in five straight games to start his rookie season. He appeared in just one game after Week 5 and was usually a healthy scratch on game days.”

A new Ravens regime fronted by rookie head coach Jesse Minter will need a good reason to give Peebles a more sustained look. That reason could be Brown pointing out the second-year pro “was an excellent interior pass rusher in college with 11.5 sacks.”

Genuine pass-rush ability from the inside is always valuable, but the Ravens will consider the skill precious the longer they’re without a dominant force up front.

Ravens Dealing With Unsettled Defensive Tackle Rotation

The picture at defensive tackle will remain murky for the Ravens while Pro Bowler Nnamdi Madubuike continues to recover from offseason neck surgery. Minter did provide a positive update but couldn’t offer a timeline for Madubuike’s return.

Madubuike is arguably the most dynamic D-tackle on the roster, even after the Ravens reunited with 39-year-old six-time Pro Bowler Calais Campbell in free agency. The Ravens miss Madubuike because he collapsed the pocket enough to log 13 sacks two seasons ago.

Peebles isn’t on the same level, but he possesses the raw tools to make life uncomfortable for quarterbacks more often. That’s the core of his game, while Peebles should also benefit from former Ravens defensive line coach Anthony Weaver returning to Baltimore as Minter’s coordinator.

Weaver will likely make those up front the focal point of his schemes. It’s the smart move when newly acquired All-Pro edge-rusher Trey Hendrickson is already showing signs of dominance.

Hendrickson and 2026 NFL draft second-round pick Zion Young can be the bookends for Weaver, but his unit may not have room for a 315-pound veteran.

Dumping any experienced lineman would only increase the need for the Ravens to identify a credible partner for Campbell and nose tackle Travis Jones. Peebles still has enough potential and is enough of a scheme fit to make the role his own.