Insider Reveals $8.6 Million Move Ravens Made Right Before Jacoby Brissett Trade

The Baltimore Ravens are in a free fall, as they suffered their fourth-straight loss in Week 9 when the Jacksonville Jaguars trounced them by a score of 33-10. With injuries mounting and no true answer at the quarterback position, the Ravens officially acquired Jacoby Brissett in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals shortly after their latest defeat.

At this point, Baltimore is hoping that Brissett, who was recently benched by Arizona, can come in and keep it alive in the playoff race long enough for Lamar Jackson to return from his thumb injury. There’s no doubt that acquiring Brissett is an important move for the Ravens, but before that happened, the front office actually made a sneaky roster move involving star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike that freed up a significant amount of salary cap space.

Ravens Restructured Nnamdi Madubuike’s Contract Before Jacoby Brissett Trade

Another Ravens note: The team converted most of DT Nnamdi Madubuike’s remaining base salary to a signing bonus, clearing $8.66 million in 2026 cap space to give them breathing room and facilitate the Brissett trade. https://t.co/fOHkk6iuHe— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2026

Baltimore’s season was flipped on its head in Week 8 when both Jackson and his trusted backup, Tyler Huntley, suffered potential season-ending injuries within only a few minutes of each other. That forced undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into action, and he has struggled to get anything going for the offense during his time on the field.

That necessitated the aforementioned trade for Brissett, who had recently fallen out of favor with the Cardinals. After enjoying the best season of his career (from an individual perspective, at least) with Arizona in 2025, Brissett came crashing back down to earth this year, as his numbers were wildly mediocre before he was benched early in the second half last week against the Dallas Cowboys (193/305, 1,719 YDS, 10 TD, 7 INT).

At this point, though, Brissett is the best option Baltimore has at its disposal, so the coaching staff is going to work on finding a way to get him up to speed before it’s Week 10 action. In order to facilitate the trade, though, the Ravens needed to free up some cap space, which led to the team restructuring Madubuike’s contract on the fly in order to create $8.66 million in cap space.

“Another Ravens note: The team converted most of DT Nnamdi Madubuike’s remaining base salary to a signing bonus, clearing $8.66 million in 2026 cap space to give them breathing room and facilitate the Brissett trade,” Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported in a post on X.

Ravens Hoping Jacoby Brissett Can Save Their 2026 Campaign

Getty Jacoby Brissett is the “perfect” quarterback to fix two Baltimore Ravens’ receivers.

This is the second straight year where injuries to Jackson have thrown the Ravens off of their championship course. During his limited time on the field this year, Baltimore’s offense has looked unstoppable, but it remains to be seen if we will get a shot to see this unit at full health again this year.

The answer to that question will likely depend on how Brissett performs under center. If he plays well and keeps the team in playoff contention, that could provide Jackson with an incentive to make a speedy return. But if things keep going south, there will be no point in bringing Jackson back this year. As a result, the stage has been set for what is suddenly a wildly important Week 10 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.