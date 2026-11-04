Ravens Get Encouraging Message on Lamar Jackson’s Future in Baltimore

This year has been tough for the Baltimore Ravens. Due to Lamar Jackson’s potentially season-ending thumb injury, many wonder if this will be Jackson’s last season in Baltimore.

The two-time MVP missed the previous three games due to an ankle against the Tennessee Titans. On the Ravens’ first play of the game against the Buffalo Bills, Jackson dislocated his thumb.

“The Ravens have made it crystal clear all along that they want to sign Jackson to a contract extension,” Kevin Eck wrote in a Baltimore Ravens article. “He is under contract through next season, but his salary cap number rises to approximately $84 million without a new deal,”

Ian Rapoport Predicts Lamar Jackson Staying in Baltimore

“I believe very strongly that Lamar Jackson wants to be in Baltimore, wants to be there long term,” Ian Rapoport said on ESPN’s “Big Day.” “There are other reasons that a deal didn’t come together before the season. I believe that is No. 1 priority in the offseason. They’ve invested a lot. He likes Baltimore. He is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy. I believe they’ll make it work next year and beyond.”

This is yet another season where the Baltimore Ravens have had huge expectations, but they have been derailed because of Jackson’s injury.

Injuries played a role in the Ravens’ lack of success during the 2025 season. Lamar Jackson missing a few games early in the season hurt the franchise’s chances at the playoffs.

Even when Lamar Jackson played during the season, many questioned if he was healthy of not. Jackson did not have many fully participated in practices all year long dealing with multiple injuries (toe, ankle, back, knee). He missed four games due to injuries in 2025.

When Jackson is on the field, he is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL. However, we all know he is Baltimore’s lifeline as a franchise.

Best Ability is Availability

Considering the fact that Jackson has been hurt for the past two years, this puts the Ravens’ front office in tricky position.

Can they trust Lamar Jackson to stay on the field if he gets paid? Considering how electrifying he is, it may be worth the risk.

We will see how the Ravens handle this situation as Jackson has made it known that he loves Baltimore.