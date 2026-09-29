Nnamdi Madubuike Surprised Ravens With High-Grade Return

Nnamdi Madubuike returning to the lineup was always going to be a big deal for the Baltimore Ravens, but they got even more than they hoped for from the All-Pro defensive tackle’s comeback game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3.

Madubuike surprised Ravens’ coaches and observers by staying on the field longer than expected during the 34-31 win at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracanã Stadium. The two-time Pro Bowler “started and played the most snaps of any Ravens defensive lineman with 47” on Sunday, September 27, according to Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink.

Big No. 92 standing up to this heavy a workload was a pleasant surprise for the Ravens. Especially when, as Mink put it, “There were questions about whether Madubuike would be on a pitch count in his first game back.”

Mink wasn’t the only one who anticipated a situational role for the Ravens’ best interior pass-rusher. Among those who shared the same expectation, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic predicted a “more rigid pitch count.”

Instead, Madubuike stayed on the field and “also received the highest grade of any Ravens player in the game with a 90.1 mark from Pro Football Focus. He finished the game with three tackles and two pressures but was also flagged for roughing the passer,” per Mink.

Madubuike was buoyed by the emotion of the occasion, but the Ravens need his instant impact to continue. Particularly when their defense was erratic enough in Brazil to earn a scorching rant from one of its All-Pro leaders.

Nnamdi Madubuike’s Brave Return Must Be Just the Start

Madubuike threw caution to the wind, even after “Ravens Defensive Line Coach Lou Esposito told his star defensive tackle to monitor how his body felt as the game went on to determine how much he would play,” per Mink.

Being daring enough to trust how he’d hold up was no-small risk for Madubuike. He last played in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season, so Madubuike had ample reason to tread carefully after his return from a potentially career-ending neck injury.

What he did instead was remind the Ravens and the rest of the league why he’s such a prolific disruptor. Madubuike makes the Ravens a better defense because of the way he crushes the pocket from the inside.

The Ravens need that interior pressure because they lack marquee edge-rushers beyond veteran Trey Hendrickson. Madubuike’s enduring ability to attract double teams will help Hendrickson, but that’s just the start of what the Ravens need to fix defensively.

Ravens’ Defense Failing in Multiple Areas

Rookie head coach Jesse Minter wants to see a defensive identity, but the Ravens face bigger problems on this side of the ball. Those issues include allowing quarterbacks to complete 67.6 percent of their passes.

Cowboys’ signal-caller Dak Prescott threw for 276 yards in Rio and posted a 91.2 QB rating. He found joy targeting struggling cornerbacks like declining All-Pro Marlon Humphrey.

The latter is floundering, but Humphrey’s hardly being helped by problems at safety. Minter has tried to defend his safeties, but he can’t make excuses for Baltimore’s linebackers not filling running lanes quicker.

That problem helped Cowboys’ running back Javonte Williams average 5.2 yards on 19 carries. His stats continued the trend of the Ravens allowing 4.1 yards per rush through three games.

Minter and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver have plenty to fix, but their job will be easier the more Madubuike proves he can cope with a full workload.