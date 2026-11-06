Full Details of Ravens’ Jacoby Brissett Trade Emerge

The Baltimore Ravens kicked off Week 9 of the 2026 campaign with a dispiriting 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. With third-string quarterback Joe Fagnano taking over under center, the Ravens had virtually nothing going on offense all night long, and the result was a lifeless defeat at the hands of the Jags.

On Friday morning, Baltimore officially announced its trade with the Arizona Cardinals for Jacoby Brissett, and considering how this game went down, it’s safe to say that he can’t get to town quick enough. Now that the deal is finalized, the full details have been revealed, as we now know what the Ravens had to give up in order to land Brissett.

Full Details of Ravens’ Jacoby Brissett Trade, Revealed

The Cardinals also paid a little more than half of Jacoby Brissett's remaining 2026 salary to complete the trade. https://t.co/8MXAxJRMhP— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2026

Baltimore’s season is on the verge of going off the rails, thanks in large part to injuries. Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley both suffered what could wind up being season-ending injuries in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills, which forced Fagnano, an undrafted rookie, into action. Unsurprisingly, Fagnano didn’t fare too well against two of the best teams in the AFC.

The Ravens spent their short week searching for more depth at quarterback, and that led to a trade for Brissett, who just got benched by the Cardinals in Week 8. Brissett’s play hasn’t exactly been great this year (193/305, 1,719 YDS, 10 TD, 7 INT), but he’s an upgrade over every other option that Baltimore has at its disposal currently.

While the deal was reported earlier this week, it wasn’t officially finalized until Friday morning after the Ravens wrapped up their loss to the Jaguars. Not only was the compensation for Brissett revealed, but a unique tidbit involving his contract came to light that could have big financial repercussions for the front office down the line.

Final terms for the now-official Jacoby Brissett trade to the Ravens, per sources: Baltimore gets Brissett and a 2027 5th rounder. Arizona Cardinals get a 4th rounder in 2027 and 7th rounder in 2028,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in a post on X. The Cardinals also paid a little more than half of Jacoby Brissett’s remaining 2026 salary to complete the trade.

Ravens Hoping Jacoby Brissett Can Turn Their Season Around

Getty ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 1: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The Ravens badly needed a quarterback, so even though the Cardinals didn’t have much leverage here, general manager Eric DeCosta didn’t have much of a choice but to meet the team’s asking price. This isn’t a huge return for Brissett, and it will certainly help that Arizona is eating a portion of his remaining salary, so it’s tough to say that this is a bad piece of business, especially when considering just how dire a situation this team is in.

Baltimore will spend its mini bye week getting Brissett up to speed with its offense, as he is going to take over as the team’s starter moving forward. The good news for the Ravens is that they have a Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers coming up, so that should provide them with a good shot at getting back in the win column. If Brissett can’t pick up the offense quickly, though, this team could be in some serious trouble.