Ravens TE Isaiah Likely Reacts to Record-Breaking Deal

He’s not yet even a full-time starter, but a record-breaking deal at his position still caught the attention of Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely.

The 24-year-old took to social media soon after Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals reset the tight end market. More specifically, McBride made history when he signed a four-year contract extension worth $76 million on Thursday, April 3, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Likely wasted little time posting the following message, “Yessir Brodie @mcbtrey,” accompanied by several emojis, including a money bag.

The implication of Likely’s post is clear. McBride got his bag, but is there one in the future for Likely, who’s set to be a free agent in 2026?

That’s tougher to gauge since the 2022 NFL draft fourth-round pick has yet to unseat All-Pro Mark Andrews as the de facto starter. Things could change, though, based on both Andrews’ tough end to last season, along with the strides Likely made in 2024.

Perhaps McBride’s career trajectory can be the inspiration Likely needs to eventually get paid.

Trey McBride’s Career Path a Blueprint for Isaiah Likely

McBride was the 55th player drafted in 2022, but he took his time playing his way into the elite bracket of tight ends. A modest rookie year yielded only 29 catches and 265 yards, but his second-year numbers jumped to 81 and 825, before last season’s banner campaign.

Hauls of 111 receptions and 1,146 yards are marks for Likely to aim for, even if McBride compiled those totals in a different way. Specifically, McBride “totaled 564 of his 1,146 receiving yards from a tight alignment last season, 2nd-most in the NFL and 3rd-most by any player in the NGS era (since 2016),” according to Next Gen Stats.

Trey McBride totaled 564 of his 1,146 receiving yards from a tight alignment last season, 2nd-most in the NFL and 3rd-most by any player in the NGS era (since 2016).@Cardinals | #BirdGang https://t.co/4sr0i4oJ38 pic.twitter.com/Pk0RrTnSLt — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) April 4, 2025

Likely doesn’t work in-line quite so often. He’s less a traditional tight end and more a roving target who can be aligned anywhere across formations as a matchup nightmare.

The move role helped Likely attack his third season with gusto, beginning with a nine-catch, 111-yard effort against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. Although Likely was on the losing end, his performance still sent a message to the rest of the league about his growing importance in Baltimore’s offense.

That importance should only increase, even with Andrews still expected to be a factor.

Ravens Not Giving up on Mark Andrews

Andrews faces an uphill battle after his costly drop against the Buffalo Bills in last season’s playoffs, but the veteran still has value. It’s why head coach John Harbaugh is confident Andrews will remain a Raven.

Harbaugh revealed, “I do fully expect him to play for us next year. He’s just too good of a player,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

Those words apparently refute the idea Andrews will be trade bait, but his continued presence in the lineup has implications for Likely. Namely, ensuring quarterback Lamar Jackson can continue looking Andrews’ way, something the two-time NFL MVP often does in the red zone and clutch situations.

Likely has the physical talent to make those same areas his own happy hunting grounds. His ability to play like a wide receiver and attack from multiple spots makes him a go-to target in the making.

Add in a 6-foot-4, 247-pound frame and Likely is well positioned to become the focal point of an evolving passing game. His ascension in 2025 would be enough to guarantee a hefty payday from the Ravens before any queue forms on the veteran market in roughly a year.