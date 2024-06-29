Jadeveon Clowney Replacement Tipped for ‘Double-Digit’ Sacks for Ravens

Replacing Jadeveon Clowney is no easy task, but the Baltimore Ravens have a possible breakout candidate in the form of Odafe Oweh. The fourth-year edge-rusher has the potential to log double-digit sacks in a season for the first time in his career now Clowney’s gone.

That’s a prediction from Glenn Erby of Ravens Wire. He added Oweh to Touchdown Wire’s list of breakout players from around the NFL for the 2024 season.

Erby rates Oweh as the Ravens’ “most naturally talented pass rusher,” and applauded the franchise for picking up the player’s fifth-year option. The decision will let Oweh “focus on what he does best: rushing the passer.”

Added focus, combined with the confidence accrued from a productive 2023 campaign, can help Oweh replace Clowney: “With the departure of Jadeveon Clowney to the Carolina Panthers in free agency, Oweh could break out and have a double-digit sack season.”

It’s a bold prediction when Oweh has yet to log more than five sacks in a single season since entering the pros. The 31st player taken in the 2021 NFL draft will need to step up his game if he’s going to make the Ravens forget about Clowney, the team’s second-most disruptive pass-rusher last season.

Fortunately, Oweh has already looked stronger and quicker this offseason.

Buzz for Odafe Oweh Breakout is Growing

Hype has been building steadily for Oweh as a breakout candidate. He’s been justifying the buzz with some dominant showings during OTAs.

The Ravens need Oweh to carry those performances over into training camp and eventually the season proper. He’s being counted on to replace the impact Clowney had during a productive campaign.

Oweh has the physical tools, traits the 6-foot-5, 257-pounder showcased at various moments in 2023. Those moments included this spin move to sack Geno Smith against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, highlighted by Ravens.com Editorial Director Ryan Mink,

Everybody eats. Jadeveon Clowney bull rushes his blocker into Geno Smith's lap while Odafe Oweh wins with a spin and sack. pic.twitter.com/WSNadIENip — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) November 7, 2023

Clowney had a significant role in this play, and it’s equally significant the Ravens have so far opted against replacing the 31-year-old in free agency. The decision shows the team’s willingness to put faith in younger players like Oweh reaching their full potential.

Not Replacing Jadeveon Clowney a Gamble for Ravens

Oweh and 2022 second-round pick David Ojabo have the chance to offset the loss of Clowney, but it’s still surprising the Ravens haven’t sign a veteran replacement. Particularly when proven commodities like Yannick Ngakoue and Emmanuel Ogbah remain on the market.

Clowney showed the value of established talent last season by logging 9.5 sacks and nine QB knockdowns, to go with generating 23 pressures and four hurries, per Pro Football Reference.

The veteran was dominant at times, particularly when the Ravens beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 6. Numbers from Pro Football Focus showed how Clowney maintained near-constant heat on the pocket.

Performances like that one are the mark of a game-changing edge-rusher who can take over games by himself. Oweh isn’t there yet, but the Ravens are betting he will soon make the grade.

He’s got the range and instincts to create pressure from multiple spots. Oweh will also benefit from any scheme continuity present now Zach Orr has replaced Mike Macdonald as defensive coordinator.

Macdonald ran a unit built on collective pressure last season. Leaning on players like outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike can help Oweh take the next step.

Ultimately though, the Ravens need Oweh to breakout and emerge as a bluechip performer opponents need special plans to stop. Only then will they justify the decision to take up Oweh’s fifth-year option and not sign an obvious replacement for Clowney.