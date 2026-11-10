Ravens Receive a Roster Move Curveball Hours Before the Trade Deadline

Most NFL teams are focused on finding a good trade before the deadline on Tuesday, but the Baltimore Ravens might have dropped the ball on their roster.

Baltimore has been dealing with several key injuries, including Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, and Tyler Loop, all out for several weeks. That led the Ravens to trade for Jacoby Brissett to be the starting quarterback until Jackson can potentially return.

As for Loop, Jake Moody replaced him and kicked in the team’s Week 9 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Ravens suddenly have a big kicker problem again, with a plot twist no one saw coming.

Baltimore Ravens Have a New Kicker Problem

NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the Atlanta Falcons signed kicker Jake Moody to their active roster. Moody was on the Ravens’ practice squad, so he was fair game to be picked up from any team.

“Sources: The #Falcons are signing K Jake Moody off the #Ravens practice squad and adding him to their 53-man roster. Moody hit a 53-yard FG for Baltimore on Sunday and is now poised to take over in Atlanta. The #Falcons taking Jake Moody from the #Ravens leaves Baltimore without a kicker since Tyler Loop is on IR.”

The #Falcons taking Jake Moody from the #Ravens leaves Baltimore without a kicker since Tyler Loop is on IR. https://t.co/Iqi0PKghTu — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026

Moody made his 53-yard field goal and his lone extra point in the Jaguars’ loss. This leaves the Ravens with no kicker on the roster at the moment.

Ravens Have to Find a Replacement for Jake Moody

This will get a lot of reaction from reporters and fans, who will question the decision not to put Moody on the active roster. The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec gave his thoughts on the move.

“Ravens have an empty spot on their 53-man roster, so it’s curious why they wouldn’t have just added Moody to keep him. Also could have been a matter of Moody knowing Tyler Loop will be back in a few weeks and wanting the longer-term opportunity that the Falcons could offer.”

Ravens have an empty spot on their 53-man roster, so it's curious why they wouldn't have just added Moody to keep him. Also could have been a matter of Moody knowing Tyler Loop will be back in a few weeks and wanting the longer-term opportunity that the Falcons could offer. https://t.co/4kYvYIxQ86 — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 10, 2026

Now the Ravens are in a situation where they have to find another kicker for the team. There are going to be a lot of different kickers coming in and working out.

This is a big problem for Baltimore, as Loop is missing another three games before he can be pulled from IR. They don’t have much time to find his replacement.

It’s going to be an interesting week for the Ravens. They will have to answer the question of why they did that. They will have their options, but losing Moody, who just hit a 53-yard field goal in the rain, is a tough break for the team.