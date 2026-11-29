It’s been a rough season for the Baltimore Ravens, and star running back Derrick Henry hasn’t been immune to it.

The Ravens started 4-1. They went into Sunday’s road game against the Houston Texans on a six-game losing streak, with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson out with a broken and dislocated thumb. Jacoby Brissett, acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals this month, made his third start under center.

Baltimore led 13-6 at halftime in Houston. However, one second-quarter drive was enough to push Henry past his breaking point — and the cameras caught all of it.

Derrick Henry Comes Unglued After Ravens’ Goal-Line Fail

It started with a gift.

Texans pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney was flagged for roughing the passer after a light shove on Brissett — a call NFL insider Jordan Schultz said “might be the softest roughing the passer penalty.”

The penalty gave Baltimore a fresh set of downs at the Houston 11. Two Henry carries later, including a 9-yard run, the Ravens had first-and-goal at the 1-yard line. That should be a gimme for a back with 14 career touchdowns against Houston.

Not this time.

Henry was stopped for no gain on first down. A Texans encroachment penalty moved the ball even closer, and then Houston dropped him for a three-yard loss. Brissett missed tight end Mark Andrews on the next play, and Baltimore had to settle for a 22-yard Riley Patterson field goal.

Back on the sideline, Henry let the bench have it. He slammed his hand down on it several times as the cameras rolled.

It’s a rare sight for one of the league’s most even-keeled stars, but it isn’t the first time. In Week 3 last season, Henry slammed his helmet and threw himself onto the bench after Detroit Lions edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson punched the ball loose late in a 38-30 loss. He later apologized to Ravens fans.

Derrick Henry’s Frustrations Have Been Building All Season

The goal-line stop was just the latest gut punch in a trying year for the 32-year-old Henry. Before that drive, he had just seven carries for 17 yards.

The two-time rushing champion came into Sunday with 793 yards and 11 touchdowns on 198 carries. That’s an even 4.0 yards per carry — the worst mark of his career. His 72.1 rushing yards per game are his fewest since 2018, his first season as a full-time starter.

And it’s been even worse lately. Henry had 68 carries for 259 yards (3.8 yards per carry) over his previous five games. Of course, it’s hard to put all of that on Henry.

Jackson hasn’t played since he hurt his thumb on his first pass attempt of a 36-10 loss in Buffalo in Week 8. With Tyler Huntley also lost for the season (turf toe), Brissett became Baltimore’s fourth starting quarterback in four games. Without Jackson’s legs to worry about, defenses seemingly have no reason not to load the box against Henry.

There’s also the question of what comes next. Henry’s contract runs through the 2027 season, but none of his money is guaranteed after this year. The Ravens would owe him a $1 million roster bonus and an $11 million base salary next offseason. That’s a steep price for a back who turns 33 in January.

The Ravens are on bye next week before they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 13.