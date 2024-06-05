Ravens Listed as a Potential Landing Spot for Former 1st-Round Pick

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to retain their title as the top pass-rush team as they enter the 2024 season, but they may need to add a couple pieces to further their reign. With losses along their front seven this offseason, veteran defensive end Jerry Hughes could be a possibility according to David Latham of Last Word on Sports.

Latham wrote, “Jerry Hughes is the perfect free agent for this cash-strapped team.” Hughes is a 2010 first-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts and will be entering his 15th season in the NFL.

Despite his longevity and clear staying power in the NFL the veteran has not found a home yet for the 2024 season. “Free agent pass rusher Jerry Hughes has 70 sacks to his name, but despite that production, the free agent does not appear to have much interest on the open market,” Latham wrote.

Unbelievable rep by the 35 year old Jerry Hughes •5 Man Pressure, SAM blitz

•Hughes clubs and bends then explodes for the strip sack Texans will need more like this from Hughes with Greenard out once again pic.twitter.com/60MpDa9bUg — Drew (@IndepthTexans) January 5, 2024

Hughes could be looking for the right situation or the team willing to give him the most money at this point as the 35-year-old is unlikely to have much earning power left.

Latham wrote, “At this point in his career, Hughes is a decent rotational pass rusher who probably isn’t suited for starting duties anymore.” He listed the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs as the main two landing spots with the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers being alternative options.

Jerry Hughes Still Looking for Elusive Super Bowl

Hughes has been around the NFL for a long time but has not been able to capture the Lombardi trophy as of yet.

After three years with the Colts, Hughes was traded to the Buffalo Bills where he spent a majority of his career. In 9 years with Buffalo the No. 31 pick had 53.0 sacks, which included two double digit sack seasons, 350 combined tackles, 16 forced fumbles and 117 QB hits.

Hughes was a key member of Buffalo’s defense for almost a decade and earned himself two contracts, the first was a 5-year, $45 million extension and the second deal was a 2-year, $23 million extension.

Jerry Hughes looking like RB1 on this scoop-and-score TD. pic.twitter.com/i5lWoCoD4h — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2020

The DE joined the Texans on a 2-year, $10 million deal and became a situational rusher. In 2023 he played a career low 42% of the defensive snaps and only had 3.0 sacks but Latham points out, “a 67.7 PFF grade, the 52nd-best mark out of 112 eligible players.”

Hughes is also only a year removed from a 9.0 sack season in 2022, which was his highest mark since 2014. The veteran was inactive in both playoff games against the Cleveland Browns and the Ravens.

If Hughes does not get the money that he is looking for then it is likely he could go ring hunting this late in his career.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta May Try to Capture Lightning Again

Part of the reason Hughes may be a good fit is the departure of two of the Ravens leading pass-rushers in LB Patrick Queen and DE Jadeveon Clowney.

Latham wrote, “With Jadeveon Clowney now in Carolina, the Ravens are betting on former first-round pick Odafe Oweh playing up to his draft capital.”

Clowney was a lightning in a bottle type pick up by general manager Eric DeCosta as the veteran joined Baltimore in August on a 1-year, $2.5 million contract. Clowney responded with a 9.5 sack season, which tied his career high.

Both Clowney and Hughes have had similar career trajectories, and the Ravens could look to plug the former first rounder in a rotation.

Latham explains, “He can start if needed but is better off as a situational backup complementing Oweh, Kyle Van Noy, and possibly David Ojabo.”

He would be another weapon for rookie defensive coordinator Zach Orr to have at his disposal on a defense that has Super Bowl pedigree and desires.